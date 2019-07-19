Studies show that driving can actually be good for mental health

Published 4:58 PM, July 19, 2019 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Your deadlines are piling up, and your big presentation is just around the corner. On top of that, you’re anxious about asking your boss if you can take a few days off for vacation.

We’re all familiar with these stressful situations.

While stress isn’t always bad – as it helps us stay focused and adapt to challenges we face – too much stress can hurt our overall well-being. It negatively affects our memory, cognitive functions, and immune system.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to beat stress that don’t involve going on an expensive, out of town trip. All you need to do is – drive to work!

Driving around the streets of Manila might sound like inviting stress instead of avoiding it. But a report says that driving can actually be good for mental health. It gives you a sense of self-control, independence, and freedom which can help stave off depression.

"Driving to and from work will not require higher brain functions most of the time as it is a known route and familiar traffic condition. This can help clear and re-energise your mind,” said Neil Shah, director of The Stress Management Society, a non profit organization based in U.K. that is dedicated to helping individuals and companies recognize and reduce stress.

However, regularly driving to work comes with some challenges. Aside from the occasional road-rage, you also have to constantly think about gas, more so when you’re stuck in traffic.

Don’t underestimate the effects of stress. Make the effort to restore balance to your life. Start by turning your everyday car journeys to the office into opportunities to relax.

So, go ahead. Drive to work today. – Rappler.com