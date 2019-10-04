MANILA, Philippines – “I can do anything! Pero kaya ko nga ba?”

Does this sound familiar to you? Is this something you often ask yourself? You’re not alone. 9 out of 10 women hold themselves back in some situations based on a recent study. Their reason? It’s because they’re afraid of being judged – be it at work or in their relationships.

To encourage women to help fellow women to face their hesitations and #SeeWhatHappens, Pond’s launched a community created by women for women of purpose last September 4 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre in Taguig. It provided women a platform to share inspiring stories on how they overcame their hesitations to become the best version of themselves.

“In the Philippines alone, 96% of Filipinas say they’ve experienced some form of self-doubt which has disabled them from achieving their goals. Women tend to question themselves even if they have the talent, potential, and even success,” said Kristine Domingo, Pond’s Senior Brand Manager.

“It’s precisely because of this that we, at Pond’s, believe that it’s time to encourage women, yes, even we, the most confident ones, to put a stop to these inner hesitations and self-doubt.”

Pond’s girls Kathryn Bernardo, Heart Evangelista, Nadine Lustre, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia, known to be some of the most successful and confident women in the industry, all opened up to share their own hesitations.

Asked about the challenges she faced while doing her most recent film with Alden Richards, “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Kathryn shares: “It was really hard for me because just like any other actor, I was scared. It was my first team up with another partner, first project without DJ (Daniel Padilla).”

But for Kathryn, the change might have been scary but it was necessary.

“I’m just really proud of myself with everything that’s happening right now,” said Kathryn. Maybe if I had said no to this opportunity, this would have been the biggest regret of my life.”

Meanwhile, Heart, who inspires a lot of women to love themselves one Instagram post at a time has this to say about bouncing back from a difficult past: “I’ve lost, at a point, almost everything but when you get to that point, that’s the only time you’ll realize that it was needed. That you needed to lose everything to one by one put things together, start again, reset, and just build your life one by one.”

After revealing their hesitations, the Pond’s ambassadors also shared how they were able to choose courage over fear.

Nadine started by looking back on how scared she was to show her true self, to break free from the mold that people had put her in. “I was really scared that maybe at some point I was going to lose my career or even lose my fans,” she said. “[But] I just had this realization: you know whatever, I really don’t care what people would say about me, I’m just gonna go on and live and enjoy my life.”

Gabbi is also no stranger to fear of treading new paths. For her, it was when she began pursuing a singing career.

“A lot of us have experienced rejections, judgment, bashing online, but that didn’t stop me from reaching my goal. we shouldn’t let anyone dictate who we are, and how we should feel, and what to do also. It’s our life, our rules.”

And to make sure every woman present went home with a nugget of wisdom, the Pond’s girls had pieces of advice for everyone including the youngest and newest ambassador, Ylona.

“Always look at the big picture. There’s always another day. Even if you’re having a bad day, do what makes you feel fulfilled.”

This campaign didn’t start and end here. Pond’s urges everyone to share their own #SeeWhatHappens stories on social media, to create a movement to lift up and empower Filipinas.

“Rise above your inner voices and turn moments of hesitation into moments of inspiration,” said Kristine Domingo.

How about you? What’s your #SeeWhatHappens story? – Rappler.com