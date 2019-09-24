MANILA, Philippines – Thick, full hair is a sign of health. We’re all about preserving or improving the beauty of our crowning glory, and that’s why we use pomades, dyes, and hair oils.

Hair loss, however, is a harder problem to solve.

It’s not usually an issue we think about until we reach a certain age, but if you’re seeing more hair strands than usual around your drain each morning, pay attention – this may be an early sign of hair loss.

A lot of people only realize they’re afflicted with hair loss once they actually start balding. But there are early signs you need to watch out for.

– Rappler.com