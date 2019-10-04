MANILA, Philippines – Have you spent almost half a month's paycheck on expensive skincare products but haven't even seen half the promised results?

Many of us have been there. And it could be really frustrating. Most of the time, you think that adding more products to your routine is the answer but that’s not always the case – no matter how expensive or hyped those products are.

You also need to consider other factors like your diet, lifestyle, and even your stress levels.

Here are some of the ways those factors affect the way your skin looks – and probably why your 10-step skincare ritual has yet to work its magic.

Your body could be lacking in some essential vitamins

Do you hate eating spinach and cauliflower? These, along with almonds and oranges, are rich in Vitamin E and C which help promote healthy skin. Studies show that Vitamin E protects the skin from deteriorating while Vitamin C protects the skin from UV damage. You also need to make sure that you’re not B-complex and Iron deficient. Iron deficiency anemia can make the skin look pale or dull.

So, if you eat fast food more than you do fresh fruits and vegetables, it’s time to think of cutting down on burgers and munching more on the types of food – those mentioned above plus avocados, tomatoes, walnuts – that make your skin glow.

You may not be sweating enough

Sure, the grueling daily commute does make you sweaty but it’s nothing compared to sweating buckets from an intense workout or at least a legit exercise. Sweating (from exercise) detoxifies your body, boosts your endorphins, and might aid in unclogging your pores.

A study shows that being active helps keep your skin young and might even reverse its aging process. There’s really nothing to lose. You don’t even have to go to the gym. Go to the nearest park, go for a jog, and start sweating!

You could be under a lot of stress

The last thing you would probably blame for your flaky skin is stress. Maybe not until you’re already growing clumps of acne (you wouldn’t want to wait for that to happen!).

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) has conducted research on the link between the nervous system and acne and other skin conditions and found some alarming results for anyone who’s often stressed.

The study found that “stress can result in the skin’s nerve endings releasing an increased level of chemicals. The release of these chemicals can lead to inflammation of the skin.” Skin inflammation comes in the form of rashes, redness, and itchiness.

According to AAD, stress can also make the skin more permeable, more sensitive and more reactive, making it more prone to dullness, dryness, and other effects of nutrient loss like paleness of skin.

So, if you've been stressed the whole time you were religiously doing your skincare routine every day and night, you might want to eliminate your stressors. You can start by only working during the designated office hours and taking regular breaks.

So, starting today, add a healthy diet, regular exercise, and an attempt at a work-life balance to your skincare routine. And this might just help you achieve the skin you've always dreamed of.

