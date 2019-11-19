

MANILA, Philippines – Around the globe, it is estimated that around 5 billion people lack access to essential surgical care and anesthesia. Children are among the most affected, as over one-third of those 5 billion (1.7 billion specifically) are unable to access treatment. And prevalent amongst children are cases of cleft lip and/or palate.

Every three minutes, one child with a cleft lip and/or palate is born. In the Philippines alone, an estimated 4,800+ babies are born with clefts every year. Life can be rough for these children. Many born with cleft die in infancy – some risk being hidden away or left behind.

For those that do get the chance to grow up, some are left unable to feed and speak. Moreover, many end up facing a life-long struggle when it comes to dealing with their health, family, and community. All because quality surgical care is not available, too far away or too expensive.

Smile Train, an international children’s charity, aims to change this. Smile Train currently partners with 130+ hospitals and 75+ local medical allies in the Philippines to provide free cleft surgeries and comprehensive cleft care. And they have been doing this since 1999.

On Wednesday, November 20, 11 am, join us as we discuss the global issue of improving access to safe and quality surgeries. We will also delve into the cleft situation in the Philippines, as well as how an organization such as Smile Train is empowering and training local medical professionals to uplift the quality of surgical care provided for children in need.

Our speakers include:

Dr. Erlinda Oracion – Patient Safety Advocate & Pediatric Anesthesiologist, World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists

Ms. Erin Stieber – Smile Train’s Senior Vice President for Programs

Dr. Lora Mae Aguirre-De Guzman – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by actress and events host, Issa Litton.

Bookmark this page to watch the live stream of this discussion on Wednesday, 11 am. – Rappler.com