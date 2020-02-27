MANILA, Philippines – Over the past few years, we’ve seen a lot of efforts to champion women. From challenging the double standards they face at work, helping them build confidence and self-esteem, to encouraging women to rise above society’s expectations, brands have always put women at the heart of their campaigns.

But despite the attention Filipinas are getting, Cream Silk believes that there’s no such thing as too much help for women.

The brand believes that Filipinas are #ConditionedForGreater. So, they launched an online academy where women can upskill through free online courses last January 29 at the Casa de Memoria in Parañaque. They partnered with Edukasyon.ph to curate 15 courses for aspiring entrepreneurs, artists, and storytellers.

“We at Cream Silk have always championed the empowerment of the Filipina. We believe that there’s no limit to what the Filipina can achieve,” said Dorothy Dee-Ching, Unilever Philippines’ VP for beauty and personal care.

“Today, more and more Filipinas believe that there’s no better time to be a woman, to advance themselves and achieve greater things. But despite this, 7 out of 10 Filipinas still settle, unfulfilled with where they are in their career, feeling like they can do more than what they're doing now. They refuse to go further because of self-doubt and lack of means and opportunities.”

Cream Silk ambassadors Catriona Gray, Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach, Lynn Pinugu, Nadine Lustre share why women should believe they are #ConditionedforGreater.

CONDITIONED FOR GREATER. These Cream Silk ambassadors share why Filipinas should never settle for less. Photos by Angie de Silva/Rappler

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray knew she wanted to be a beauty queen not just for the glory that comes with the crown but because beauty queens have the platform to do good. To reach out and to help others and to make a difference. “I look up to them and follow in their footsteps as I worked my way towards my own crown but now that I forged my path, I want to inspire women all over the universe to serve others. So when someone says you’ve done good, don’t settle because good isn’t enough,” she said.

Meanwhile, Heart Evangelista who has been a Cream Silk ambassador since she was 19 years old shared how women can believe in themselves more and not be afraid to fail. “Don’t ever be discouraged because the world is created for you to conquer,” she said.

“I feel that people shouldn’t settle because it’s saying for you not to live. You must live, you must fail because one day it's going to be part of your personal story that would inspire others to do what you did so go get those dreams. Anything is possible.”

Pia Wurtzbach, whose inspiring Miss Universe story is a testament to how failures can lead to success. After 3 years of trying to win the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, she finally won the crown and eventually snatched the country’s third Miss Universe title in 2015.

When asked about her advice on how women can overcome the fear of failure and self-doubt, Pia shared: “Look at the stories of people who’ve made it. Because when you see us now it’s all glamour, but before all this, there are struggles and failures we had to overcome.”

Lynn Pinugu, a social entrepreneur who co-founded a non-profit organization providing quality education and sustainable livelihood to depressed communities in the Philippines, can also relate to the challenges of overcoming self-doubt. “For me, self-doubt comes in 3 forms: the fear of not being good enough, the fear of being judged by others especially by women, and the fear of failure,” she said.

But what gets her through every single time self-doubt kicks in is how she talks back to herself. “My biggest life lessons came from my worst heartbreaks. I learned to love myself, learned to base my self-worth not on someone else’s validation but through going internally and saying I deserve better and I’m worth it,” she said.

It’s never too late to start improving yourself. For someone who has started on a small stage, just a part of an all-female girl group, Nadine Lustre had to learn and work her way up before she became successful.

“Life's journeys would not always be easy or smooth but there is always room to grow,” she said. – Rappler.com

Cream Silk’s online academy is a great start towards growth and self-development. Visit their website now to start your #ConditionedforGreater journey.