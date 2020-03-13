MANILA, Philippines - Today’s health climate is alarming, for so many reasons. Diseases we were previously immune to are evolving, new ones are on the rise, old ones are coming back, and we don’t know if the precautions we’re taking are simply enough anymore.

While washing hands and extra hygiene is important, what most of us seem to forget is that our best defense is a healthy body. The inside is just as important as the outside.

Did you know that 1 in 2 Filipinos have heart disease? Someone as close as the person beside you might be at risk. In fact, if you look inside your family, you don’t even need to look up the family tree anymore. 21st Century heart disease doesn’t discriminate between the young and old. 20% of deaths in young Filipinos are caused by heart disease. Our parents, our wives, and husbands, and especially our children are all at risk.

So what can we do to fight this? Our bodies have always functioned better when we take care of what we consume. As they say, “the way to a man’s (and woman’s) heart is through his stomach.”

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Forgetting your glow foods is a big no-no. Research and everyday observation have consistently shown us that fruits and vegetables are beneficial to our health. In fact, consuming a vegetarian diet is proven to boost our heart health. Fruits rich in vitamin C, like oranges and guavas, are known to prevent heart disease.

Increase physical activity

No diet is complete without the support of a healthy lifestyle. You don’t have to be an athlete or a gym buff to be more active.

Avoid traffic by walking distances that take less than ten minutes. Turn that email into a live conversation. Take the stairs. Or just take a break from all the electronics and breathe away from all the blue screens.

Go for high fiber food like oats

Whole-grain bread and cereal are good bets for a heart-healthy breakfast. Oatmeal like Quaker Oats, however, is something you can eat at any time of the day. In fact, 2 scoops of Quaker Oats daily can help lower your cholesterol levels.

