MANILA, Philippines – News about COVID-19 has been dominating the headlines since the Department of Health (DOH) reported its first case in the country. While the number of people who have recovered may give us a slight relief, we can’t help but feel overwhelmed seeing how this public health crisis no longer just threatens our physical health but also our emotional and mental well-being.

If you’ve been feeling increasingly restless, you’re not alone. Jane Timmons-Mitchell, a professor in the department of psychiatry at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine said that it’s normal to feel anxious when something is “well-publicized and is something new and potentially dangerous.” But we don’t have to worry, there’s a lot of things we can do to protect our mental health even when we’re at home.

Here are five ways.

For parents, create a routine for your children

At a time where there are so many uncertainties, we need to make an effort to manage our fears. This is especially crucial for parents whose children need guidance on how to handle or react to a stressful situation. Parents need to be creative in making sure their children feel safe. One way to do this is by creating a routine. Studies said that having a structure at home can help children cope better and feel more secure.

“Studies in resiliency during traumatic events encourage keeping a routine to your day. Unstructured time can create boredom, spikes in anxiety or depression, which can lead to unhealthy patterns of coping,” said Deborah Serani, PsyD, professor of psychology at Adelphi University.

A tip shared by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) when it comes to creating a routine is to include children in the planning. They’re more likely to follow the schedule if they help make it.

Extend compassion and kindness online

Once you’ve started being compassionate to yourself for not being able to “make the most” out of your time, start extending it toward others. According to the "helper" therapy principle, helping others has strong and immediate mental health benefits.

There are many things you can do to extend help from home. One of which is sending donations online to organizations dedicated to assisting the most vulnerable.

Another way to spread positivity is to share good news online and show your gratefulness to the frontliners working tirelessly to save people’s lives.

Know that it’s okay not to be productive

If you entered the quarantine period thinking you finally have time for your passion projects but ended up procrastinating, that’s completely understandable.

“It’s tough enough to be productive in the best of times let alone when we’re in a global crisis,” said Chris Bailey, a productivity consultant. “The idea that we have so much time available during the day now is fantastic, but these days it’s the opposite of luxury. We’re home because we have to be home, and we have much less attention because we’re living through so much.”

It’s difficult to be productive when you’re anxious about so many things. During a global pandemic, sometimes, the best thing you can do is do absolutely nothing. If you need to take some time off to ease up mental pressure, then go for it. This ensures that once the situation gets better and we’re (somewhat) back to normal, we will be as productive as before because we didn’t force it.

It’s physical distancing, not social distancing

In a press briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) last March 20, they urged the public to use the term physical distancing because they want people to remain connected.

“Find ways through the Internet and through different social media to remain connected because your mental health going through this is just as important as your physical health,” said Dr. Maria Kerkhove, WHO epidemiologist.

Keeping in touch with our loved ones helps create a sense of normality by allowing us to talk about our feelings and relieve stress.

Have a credible source of information

The WHO has labeled this widespread misinformation about COVID-19 as an “infodemic”. And they said that it’s likely to last as long as the virus. Critical thinking during a crisis helps reduce mental clutter, an important part of keeping our sanity in check.

Experts advise that staying updated is no longer enough, you also need to make sure that you have a credible source of information such as the Department of Health (DOH), National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), and verified news websites. Make it a habit to fact-check all the posts you share on your social media account as well, as it can cause unnecessary anxiety and confusion to other people.

Now more than ever, we need to take some time to give our minds a rest. With the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, it’s important to start prioritizing our mental health as much as our physical body.

Whenever you feel yourself spiraling, try to remember that we’re all in this together. Health experts around the world are working to save us from this pandemic. Lastly, people react differently to stress so don’t compare. The golden rule is to always be gentle to yourself and others. – Rappler.com