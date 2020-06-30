[Editor’s note: This article was written with Wilkins Pure.]

MANILA, Philippines – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has been exercising caution and practicing strict safety measures: use of face masks, frequent handwashing, cleaning and thorough disinfection of surfaces, and physical distancing are but some steps people have been taking. The invisible enemy has made us more mindful of our surroundings.

Yet, there’s one thing that we haven’t been talking about, not even in the precautionary guidelines issued by authorities – paying close attention to the water we drink.

Health experts say proper hydration is vital in supporting the body’s ability to fight the COVID-19 virus and support the immune system, as reported in the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. “Keeping properly hydrated at a time like this refreshes our bodies and keeps the virus away,” said Dr. Sybil Lizanne R. Bravo, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital and Vice President of the Philippine Infectious Disease Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology.



However, it’s important to note that not all drinking water is safe regardless of how clean they appear to be. Potential invisible contaminants can be found in drinking water such as chlorine, heavy metals, and allergens, as well as parasites. These contaminants cause common water-borne diseases like cholera, dysentery, and gastroenteritis which we wouldn’t want to worry about on top of the pandemic.

With so many bottled water options to choose from, how do we know which one is safe from contaminants?

“For over two decades now, the Wilkins brand has been synonymous with safety, quality and purity,” says Teejae Sonza, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Philippines. “With the trust that consumers have placed on Wilkins through the years, we have made it our continuous commitment to producing products that adhere to nothing less than the highest standards using state-of-the-art processes.”



Wilkins products adhere to a strict process to ensure that it is truly clean. Wilkins Pure is certain to be clean and pure as it undergoes advanced, seven-step purification – quality controlled under stringent global processes as part of The Coca-Cola Company portfolio of beverages. As a local brand with international certifications, drinking Wilkins Pure can help bring additional peace of mind as it helps purify your body of toxins.

To be sure that the water you are drinking is clean and pure, order Wilkins Pure at cokebeverages.ph or call our hotline (02)88132653 for deliveries within Metro Manila and 1800-1-888-2653 in provincial areas.