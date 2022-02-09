CheckThisOut: Activewear ideas for a Valentine’s workout

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Valentine’s Day has always been synonymous with showing appreciation to our loved ones, friends, or even ourselves. But aside from fancy dinners and other sweet nothings, how about a couple or group workout – physical or virtual? Honoring our bodies, especially during these times, is one of the best things we can do to keep our hearts beating, literally.

If you’re down for an energizing workout, trade the shopping rush for an adrenaline rush! Cop these Heart’s Day-themed workout clothes and accessories to go along with that lovely gym selfie, or as a gift for your SO:

Made from a series of recycled materials, these neutral pink-colored training tights from Adidas pairs well with anything. Bonus: There’s a tiny hidden pocket to hide your valuables in.

Keep your face safe from harmful rays and your hair in place when you go out for a run with this ultra-minimalist Nike cap!

Feeling like a hundred bucks and got some to spare? Stay fit and fab with these Stella McCartney shimmering cycling tights. It’s designed for full coverage with a high-waist band, and made with AEROREADY technology to help you stay dry and shiny.

Run some errands in comfort or go out for a leisurely walk in style, especially when you go in this muted pink crew neck dress from Nike. The 100% cotton fabric will also keep you fresh all day long!

Show off your chiseled arms in these cropped muscle shirts, which come in a wide array of colors – including pink and red! Bonus: Get them now on a 4+1 promo for only P999. (What a score!)

A no-nonsense onesie in flattering coral pink that will get you in and out of your workout clothes in less time than it takes to finish this sentence. Put me down for five.

These buttery-soft, taffy-colored compression shorts from Recess can do everything with you – from a quick stroll out with your dog, to a sweaty pilates session, or even just lying in all day. Did I mention again that they’re taffy pink?





ARMYs, rejoice! This pink pullover hoodie from Penshoppe and the cropped one from Fila (the only ladies’ item from the ON collaboration!) will get you up to “bring the pain” in no time!

And what good is an incomplete BTS get up? Complete your activewear set with these super comfortable fleece shorts.

Not exactly an activewear piece, but definitely a must-have for anyone – fitness enthusiast or not. This bright pink insulated water bottle from Kool should inspire you to hydrate throughout the day. It also comes with its own boot!

If you’re craving meditation and mindfulness rather than a hot and heavy workout session, Lana PH has you covered with a mat that’s made of recyclable microfibre vegan suede and natural rubber to support you as you move through your asanas. It was designed by local artist Sofia Cope too! To top it all off, Lana PH will donate a tree under your name for every purchase, or for any of the products worth P1,399 and up.

Who said you can’t sweat in style? Take your pick and let’s get movin’. – Rappler.com