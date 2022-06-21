Hennessy partners with NBA, launches VS limited edition bottle

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Hennessy and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In the 250+ years since it was founded, Hennessy has celebrated those who embody the “Never Stop. Never Settle” ethos personified by NBA players’ unwavering commitment to drive culture forward, on and off the court. Hennessy’s partnership with the NBA gives us an intimate look into the lives of different personalities, ahead of their times in several respects – great athletes with great stories that the brand is giving you a front-row seat to observe and enjoy.



COLLECTOR EDITION. The Hennessy x NBA collaboration continues to push the game forward, leaving room for excellence to thrive.

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO. “The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans worldwide. We share the NBA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, respect, and innovation, which are more powerful than ever as we work to inspire and unite people across the globe.”

“At Hennessy, we are constantly striving to reach a global community that puts themselves out there and wants to put their own stamp on the culture that they love,” explained the team. “The impact of the NBA on Philippine culture has spread not just on fashion but also music and art, and like Hennessy, they bring people together.”

SPIRIT OF THE NBA. Here is a sneak peek at the Hennessy x NBA VIP room at Distillery BGC.

Fans worldwide will be able to toast with the new exclusive Hennessy VS Limited Edition bottle, which was specially designed to commemorate the partnership between Hennessy and the NBA. Hennessy Very Special (VS) is matured in new oak barrels bringing out its beguiling character that’s unique to Hennessy. With an offering of toasted nuts and fruit notes as well as a rich and clearly defined palate, Hennessy Very Special is a bold and fragrant drink that you can easily celebrate each game with.



As two of the most iconic brands continue to highlight their global partnership, let’s sit back and enjoy a glass or two as they usher in the next chapter of Hennessy’s relationship with the NBA and their impact on the community. – Rappler.com

Please drink responsibly.