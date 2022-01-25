It’s never too late to learn something new

Adults can develop new skills, especially if they have 100% of the nutrients they need

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Bear Brand Adult Plus and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

During a call with an older coworker, she offered an insight that changed the way I think about adulthood. She mentioned that when adults – especially parents – grow older, many of them experience an organic shift in their priorities. While in their 20s they might have pursued their own interests, in their 30s and beyond they try to improve the lives of their family, especially their children.

While this is understandable, it does lead to one downside. Many adults face the challenge of balancing two important activities: taking care of their families and of their own selves. Since most of the time they choose the former, they then think that it’s already too late for them to learn new things.

This challenge impacts the way they live. When I talk to my titos about engaging in a new hobby, many of them say that they’re too tired to go beyond their daily routines. At the end of the day, they just want to curl up on the couch and watch TV because they have no more energy to go do something more strenuous than pressing buttons on a remote.

Well, who can blame them? Most adults feel like they already have too much on their plates and I could not disagree. Oftentimes, they really do! All my older relatives and coworkers are concerned not just with work but also with taking care of their children and their families, managing their households, and maybe making time for a hobby or two.

Give your 100% for the family and for the self

If you’re an adult who can relate to what I have just outlined, then here’s something you need to hear: life is a balancing act. It’s important to make time for the needs of your family and your own, too.

To be able to do this, you would need to map out your goals. Where do you see yourself a few years from now? How can you give yourself and your family a better tomorrow? Take out a pen and paper or your trusty laptop and jot it down! You can create a mind map, write a journal entry, or draw a picture of your future.

Your goals can include making time to learn new skills that rely more on physical strength and dexterity such as gardening, home renovation, or learning how to play an instrument. You can also consider branching out into new ventures such as starting your own small business, going back to school, or enrolling in short-term online courses. You can also include goals for more family time by scheduling online meet-ups with relatives or bonding time with your children at home. Your goals can be anything but always remember: they must be a combination of activities for your family and for yourself.

Help close nutritional gaps with Bear Brand Adult Plus

Once you have visualized your goals, it’s time to figure out what you would need to make them happen. Adults often mention that aside from fatigue due to numerous responsibilities, it’s also difficult to learn something new because their immunity isn’t as strong as when they were younger. It is then important to have the right amount of energy and nutrition.

One way to help boost immunity and strength is to drink milk specifically formulated for adults 18 years old and above, such as Bear Brand Adult Plus. It’s a supplement that helps bridge nutritional gaps, and even helps give adults the 100% Tibay-Resistensya (100% vitamin C, high in Zinc) and Lakas Nutrients (100% vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, high in iron) with three balanced meals and exercise their body needs to have enough strength and energy to perform daily activities.

Bear Brand Adult Plus was tested by the University of the Philippines (UP), proving that this milk can help meet 100% of the daily nutritional needs of Filipino adults based on the Philippine Dietary Reference Intakes (PDRI) of the essential nutrients – Vitamin C, Zinc, and B Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, B12) with three balanced meals and exercise. The 2020 study, “Effects of Fortified Adult Milk Drink Formula and a Stress Management on Work Productivity and Gut Microbiota of Filipino Adults,” showed that adults who drank Bear Brand Adult Plus every day during a 2-month intervention period were able to meet their daily nutrient needs as compared to those who were part of the control group that did not.

Give your 100% today for a strong tomorrow

With the combination of a balanced diet, regular exercise, the proper amount of sleep, and a glass of Bear Brand Adult Plus, adults can help give their 100% for whatever activity they choose: developing new skills that can help them at work, providing more care for their families, or even gaining new hobbies that can lead to bonding moments with their loved ones.

It doesn’t matter what your age is, you can always give 100% in life with the help of Bear Brand Adult Plus! – Rappler.com

You can purchase a 300g pack of Bear Brand Adult Plus on Shopee.

ASC Reference Number: N076P012022BS