‘We share everything’: Regine and Ogie Alcasid on breaking gender roles

MANILA, Philippines – The family dynamics have been changing for quite some time now.

Gone are the days when moms would quit their jobs to care for their kids and family while dads were more concerned with being breadwinners than spending time with their children. More parents have been breaking these stereotypical roles by making parenting decisions together, sharing child-rearing responsibilities and household work – tasks typically believed to be the domain of a specific gender.

Wonder how parents actually practice this? We turned to superstars Regine and Ogie Alcasid to help demonstrate how parents can break gender roles, especially when it comes to caring for their children at home.

What is your day like nowadays? How do you keep yourself busy?

REGINE: I binge watch [television] series for two to three days, depending on how long it is. [laughs] Sometimes I switch it up to movies. In a month, there are times I would need to go out often for television commercial shoots, then there’s also ASAP [Sunday musical-variety show].

OGIE: Nowadays, I have been pinch-hitting for Vice Ganda for It’s Showtime [a noontime variety show broadcast] so I’m there every day. Once a month, we do live shows for ASAP, and then we tape around two or three other shows. So technically [laughs], I’m working every day.

How are responsibilities delegated at home? Who does what?

REGINE: Last year, we asked our people – our house helpers, even our drivers – to go home first because we figured they might want to be with their families.

I was cooking every day. I was doing the dishes. I was taking care of Nate. My husband was doing his thing. He was helping me out, he was doing the laundry. Vacuuming, my husband does that too.

OGIE: In our household, things are quite organized. But unlike other families – usually it’s the mother who does all the decision-making with groceries – I do those things. My wife is very hands-on with Nate, especially with school, homework, and his health. I do all the practical stuff around the house.

What are the responsibilities you’ve taken over at home?

OGIE: Well, here in the house, I make sure that – because we do online streaming – I make sure that every technical thing is in order. I make sure that our groceries are up to date. That’s all on me actually, with medicines and everything else.

How is taking on more load for each other significant to you as a mom/dad?

REGINE: Nowadays my husband and I really share everything. I still work, because I still can. [laughs] It’s a blessing to be able to help my husband financially. My husband would always involve me in everything and it has always been that way with us. We share everything.

Nowadays, just because you’re a woman does not mean you should only stay at home and take care of the children. You try to help each other out. Relegating someone to one thing is not a thing anymore. Whoever can help, then, let’s do that.

OGIE: It’s very, very important. I think it’s great that we’re all home. Well, at least most of the time, so that we get to talk to our kids, and we get to explain to them thoroughly what’s going on. This is obviously very difficult for them because they don’t see their cousins. Nate doesn’t see his classmates and he misses all of that. I think part of our job as parents is really to explain that and to fill the void whenever he feels a little sad and lonely when he’s missing everybody else.

Nowadays, many of us are doubly concerned with the health of our family, especially our children. What do you usually do when Nate gets sick with coughs and colds?

REGINE: You know what I do? Steam Inhalation with Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub). You get steam from warm water and Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub). I believe in that.

That’s also what Nate’s doctor advises us when he has a stuffy nose.

How does Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) help in providing the best kind of care for your family?

REGINE: I’m sure you guys have experienced this before with your moms. It feels good when your mom puts Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) on your body. I think it’s not just the minty eucalyptus thing. It’s also your mom making enough time for you, to make you feel better. I think it’s that.

OGIE: Oh, the Vicks brand alone, you know, that is something that we rely on. We trust the Vicks brand, especially Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub), for whenever anyone in the family has colds.

How and when do you usually use Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub)?

REGINE: I remember my mother and my father always used Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) back then. You know that thing where you put the vaporub on your chest, from your throat? I believe that, I do that with Nate.

Do you have any tips for new parents? How can they effectively share parenting responsibilities?

REGINE: I think there’s no right way to bring up a child. There really isn’t. We just all do our best. Because there’s a learning curve to parenting, don’t be too hard on yourselves. Ask help from your husband.

One more thing that I can tell them: When your children are talking to you, stop fiddling with your phone. [laughs out loud]

OGIE: I think the best really is to communicate. Communicate to each other so there’s no overlap in responsibilities. Gone are the days when the mom had to do this, the dad had to do that. Let’s help each other.

With the use of Vicks products, especially in doing steam inhalation with Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub), I think it’s important that we have them in stock in the house. You’ll never know what will happen to our health. It helps provide relief to the symptoms of a cold.

Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) as your partner in care

As we’ve learned from Regine and Ogie Alcasid, Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) is moms’ and dads’ partner when it comes to caring for their families.

Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) can help provide up to 8 hours of soothing relief from the symptoms of cough and colds, such as blocked nose, cough, headache, difficulty breathing, muscle stiffness, and body ache.

PARTNERS. Regine and Ogie Alcasid are breaking gender roles while parenting their son, Nate.

And like Regine, parents can try steam inhalation at home when anyone in the family gets sick with cough and colds. Just fill a bowl with hot water and add 2 teaspoons of Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub). Gently inhale the vapors with a towel over the head and the bowl. This can help relieve blocked nose and ease breathing difficulties. This can be repeated up to four times a day but bowl contents should be discarded every time. Take note that kids should always be supervised!

Through steam inhalation, parents don’t only provide their children with relief from the symptoms of coughs and colds but also give care and attention to their family.

Try out steam inhalation with Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) today! Get your Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil (Vicks Vaporub) in all leading drugstores and supermarkets nationwide. You can also shop online at Watsons or Shopee (P&G Health Official Store, Online Shop | Shopee Philippines). – Rappler.com

*Responses edited for brevity

*Some responses were translated to English to better fit the target readers

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

