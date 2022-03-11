[Kitchen 143] US Potato Hacks with Chef Sau del Rosario

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Potatoes USA and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In the first three episodes of our series, our guest chefs demonstrated just how versatile potatoes can be regardless of their form – whether that’s in frozen tots or fries, or dehydrated flakes and granules. We’ve made katsu, brownies, pizza, kebabs, taisan, and even sorbetes!

We’re finally down to our last episode, and this time we’ll learn about how you can use potato products for traditional recipes. We’ll also talk about the richness of not just the potato as an ingredient but also the history behind the food our special guest has planned for us.

Joining us in Kitchen 143 on March 15 is one of the country’s most renowned chefs, Chef Sau del Rosario. He is a classically trained chef who sharpened his skills in restaurants from all over the world including France, China, Thailand, and Singapore before coming back to the Philippines. He has since then represented the country in various international events, and is one of the champions bringing back traditional and regional flavors into the dining scene. He is also the proud owner of Cafe Fleur in Pampanga and Manila.

Chef Sau will be showing us how to turn Potatoes USA products into two traditional Kapampangan dishes – the tamales and pistu. Catch this episode on Tuesday, March 15, at 4:00 pm.

Watch out also for Quiz the Cook questions to get a chance to win a Potatoes USA swag kit, including a backpack, an apron, mousepad, and a copy of the BAKE Recipe Collection.

