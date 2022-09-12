Hong Kong welcomes visitors with new adventures, revamps tourist favorites

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Play Video

Travelers, if you think you’re visiting the same Hong Kong from five years ago, you might want to think again. In the past few years, the city’s beloved tourist spots have been revamping its offerings for visitors to rediscover the wonders of Hong Kong.

This 2022, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched its “360 Hong Kong Moments: New Adventures at Every Turn” campaign, which aims to let visitors enjoy riveting new experiences in familiar Hong Kong destinations. Along with tried-and-tested tourist attractions, new featured locations are also ripe for exploration.

Refreshed tourist favorites

HK itinerary mainstays like Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, and The Peak have fresh sights and sounds for returning visitors.

HK DISNEYLAND. The park’s landmark structure was renovated to unveil a new golden-hued castle.

Last 2020, Disneyland unveiled its Castle of Magical Dreams, which also serves as a backdrop for the park’s latest night-time spectacular – the light projection-mapped show, “Momentous.” Last 2021, the 400,000 square foot-wide Ocean Park Waterworld was launched, positioning itself as a premiere year-round, all-weather water park in Asia. Finally, the iconic Peak Tram reopened last August to reveal a refurbished train with major upgrades in capacity and waiting times.

Revitalized outdoor and cultural spots

Visitors will also be delighted to explore Hong Kong’s outdoor gems and reinvigorated arts and culture scene.

PRESERVED AREAS. Visitors can hike a scenic 10-kilometer route along the Tai Tam Reservoir.

A picturesque 60-kilometer route – the longest in the country – which covers ​​Tuen Mun to Sha Tin awaits cyclist enthusiasts, while the Hong Kong UNESCO Geopark in Sai Kung holds crystal-clear waters for kayakers and stand-up paddlers. For those who prefer a more leisurely day, spots like the highly-anticipated Hong Kong Palace Museum, the pioneer Hong Kong Museum of Art, or the heritage sites at Tai Kwun lets tourists appreciate the city’s culture at their own pace.

Fresh, immersive experiences

Since 2019, novel flagship HK attractions have opened to lure families, adventurers, and kids at heart. One location is Monopoly Dreams – the first of its kind in the world. Fans of the board game can experience Mr. Monopoly’s world by entering a 4D Cinema, owning a custom Monopoly Title Deed, or playing a cash grab game to exchange for snacks in the park’s cafe.

A more recent development is LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, which opened for the public in 2021. The park contains 10 family-friendly LEGO®-themed play areas, including the unique MINILAND® Hong Kong, which lets visitors travel across LEGO®-fied Hong Kong streets and landmarks.

NEW GALLERIES. The Hong Kong Palace Museum opened in July 2022 as a recent addition to the arts and culture district.

With these playful locations as the stars of its latest campaign, the HKTB encourages visitors to mix and match old-time favorites with new attractions to experience a fresh twist for every Hong Kong trip. Aside from its renowned shopping and culinary activities, Hong Kong shows a 360° view of everything it has to offer, from fantastical theme parks to scenic outdoor excursions to a rich arts and culture district. For explorers, now would be a thrilling time to visit the city.

Itching to embark on your own HK adventure? Learn more about Hong Kong’s featured attractions along with travel requirements at discoverhongkong.com. – Rappler.com