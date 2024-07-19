Here’s how Filipinos can achieve ‘Freedom’ to build their future savings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2024, 81% of Filipinos worry about inflation and rising cost of living

In this day and age, the effects of inflation are palpable from month to month. It hits every aspect of our lives, from food costs, to housing, to utilities, down to transport. As these rising costs of living continue to pile up, how are you preparing for the future?

According to the 2024 Manulife Asia Care Survey, 58% of Filipinos surveyed are planning to delay their retirement because of familial financial responsibility. 43% of Filipinos also shared that having passive income after retirement is their top financial goal. All while thinking about their futures, 81% of Filipinos are burdened in the present with worries about inflation.

It’s clear that to navigate an economy like this, it’s wise to start planning for 20 years from now, today. To help reach these goals, Manulife designed an insurance plan built to help protect your health, and provide guarantees that can help you save up for the future.

Easing Filipinos’ fears

The Manulife Asia Care Survey revealed that Filipinos’ financial goals are security after retirement, savings for healthcare needs, and freedom from debt. Manulife’s Freedom and Manulife China Bank Life (MCBL)’s Assure Max are built with Filipinos’ stability in mind.

Manulife’s plans are designed to help make your dreams become a reality. Whether it’s helping to sustain your growing family or building financial freedom to pursue your passions, Manulife’s insurance with investment plans can be your long-term partner for financial preparedness.

Building freedom for the future

Manulife’s Freedom lets you build a stable financial investment despite life’s unpredictability. It’s available in two models: a 20-year length or until age 65. It also has flexible payment terms, available in five or 10-year payment plans.

With this plan, there are guarantees. First, it protects you through life insurance coverage during your chosen plan’s length that will provide 200% of your plan’s face amount. Second, it guarantees long-term savings through a lump-sum cash benefit released upon plan maturity, helping secure your life after retirement.

It also provides cash payouts equal to 10% of the face amount given every two years after full payment of the plan. This can help you keep up with the costs of your child’s growth or even go on your dream travels every other year. Alternatively, you can opt to reinvest these payouts for bigger lump-sum benefits at plan maturity.

Want more out of Freedom? You can also boost your plan to secure supplementary benefits for health emergencies, accidental death, or disability.

For China Bank and China Bank Savings customers, Manulife has made it more convenient to enjoy Freedom’s similar features with the MCBL Assure Max plan. It also serves as a reliable savings fund to help you with your expenses, while kick-starting your journey towards a rewarding retirement.

With your goals in mind, do you want to find out where ‘better’ can take you? Visit the Manulife website or the MCBL website, and talk to a financial advisor today. – Rappler.com