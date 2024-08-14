Here’s how GoTyme Bank maintains its claim as fastest-growing bank in the PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In under two years, GoTyme Bank has become one of the fastest-growing banks in the Philippines. The company boasts an average of 250,000 new customers a month and a 600% year-on-year increase in transactions.

Their strategy? Prioritizing customer experience (CX).

In a study by research and advisory company, Forrester, last May 2024, GoTyme Bank ranked #1 in customer experience in the Philippines based on their Net Promoter Score (NPS), an industry-standard metric to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking users how likely they are to recommend a business to others from -100 to +100.

GoTyme Bank scored 76, 15 points higher than their next competitor and 19 points above the national average. In late 2023, a Singapore Economic Development Board study also found that GoTyme Bank was #1 in NPS scores for banks and e-wallets in the Philippines.

To further this trajectory, GoTyme Bank’s thrust for the year is to “make banking beautiful.”

#BankingMadeBeautiful through top-notch CX

The bank aims to provide solutions for issues in traditional banking. From opening an account to asking for assistance to managing your finances online, GoTyme has designed its experience to work seamlessly through its hybrid “phygital” touchpoints. By the end of the year, GoTyme is projecting 100 new sign-up kiosks and additional ATMs around the country.

“We are here to invest even more into the customer experience to provide you with the most beautiful banking [experience],” said GoTyme chief marketing officer, Raymund Villanueva.

Building better services

“GoTyme isn’t satisfied with that 76 [NPS score]. We’re just getting started. Ang minimithi namin (our dream) is we’re going to get to the eighties, or even nineties one day,” said GoTyme CEO Albert Tinio.

Some of the bank’s new offerings include the ability for Filipinos to open an account overseas with an international sim; pay for gaming and mobile load with GoRewards Points; and add 40 new billers for in-app payments by August. Soon, users will also be able to use the Mobile Check Deposit feature. This allows them to deposit checks of up to P499,999.99 anytime, anywhere with just a few taps on the GoTyme Bank app.

GoTyme Bank also announced that it is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ first partner for coin deposit machines.

Going beyond banking, GoTyme has also struck partnerships with local brands like The Grid, Pickup Coffee, Yo Coco, and more to bring “beautiful experiences” to their users. “We will continue to partner with great founders, great thinkers who value the customer experience and we want to introduce more beautiful experiences for the next quarter,” said Villanueva.

