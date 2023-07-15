WATCH: Iconic spots to visit in Taiwan

Editor’s note: Ready to travel? Let us be your passport to amazing destinations and stopovers one quick video at a time. Here’s where we think should be your #NextStop. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you book using these links.

FYI: Taiwan has extended visa-free entry for Filipinos until July 31, 2024.

Before you book that spontaneous flight, it’s best to know the iconic spots that the country has to offer. And while Taiwan has a superb transportation system comprised of reliable buses and MRT lines, you might need a little more help when it comes to visiting their small towns and local offerings.

Check out this #NextStop video to find out how we spent a packed (but hassle-free) day touring Taiwan’s well-loved Yehlui Geopark, Jiufen Old Street, and Shifen Old Street.

