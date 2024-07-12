InLife wins 8th Domestic Life Insurer Award at 2024 Insurance Asia Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

InLife executive chair Nina D. Aguas and chief transformation officer Efren C. Caringal, Jr. received the award on behalf of InLife. With them are Insurance Asia Magazine editor in chief Tim Charlton (leftmost) and Insular Foundation, Inc. executive director Ana Maria R. Soriano (rightmost).

InLife's award-winning Agile Academy initiative was developed to instill an Agile mindset to their team

Insular Life, now InLife, the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, won two awards at the 2024 Insurance Asia Awards: its eighth Domestic Life Insurer Award and the Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year Award – Philippines featuring its Agile Academy.

In her acceptance speech during the awards ceremony held on July 9 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, InLife executive chairperson Nina D. Aguas thanked InLife’s policyholders for their trust and loyalty, and the employees and agency force for their dedication. “This achievement is a testament to our 114-year legacy of excellence and dedication. Your faith in us inspires and motivates us to continue delivering the highest standards of service… to A Lifetime for Good!”

InLife ended 2023 with significant growth, climbing from 9th to 6th place in New Business.

Annualized Premium Equivalent (NBAPE), expanding its market share from 3.64% to 6.04%. It has heavily invested in customer-centricity through market research, customer feedback, and data analytics, tailoring its products and services to meet its customers’ changing demands.

InLife established its Agile Academy to foster an Agile mindset among employees, promoting collaboration, and enhancing productivity and innovation through Mission Based Teams (MBT). The InLife App and InLife Compass Super App, developed through the activation of MBTs, facilitate policy management and agent productivity. These digital platforms have significantly improved customer interaction and operational efficiency.

Insurance Asia Awards said it recognized insurance companies that have “achieved outstanding milestones, set new benchmarks, and demonstrated remarkable innovations in the industry. It honored the innovative spirit of the insurance sector, showcasing companies that have redefined traditional boundaries through groundbreaking initiatives and made a profound impact on their customers.”

Insurance Asia Magazine is part of the Charlton Media Group that publishes Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business, Asian Banking & Finance, Asian Power, and Healthcare Asia. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE