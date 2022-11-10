Jollibee Group among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers for third straight year

The Jollibee Group is not only the highest-ranked Philippine-based company in the listing but is also the highest-ranked restaurant company in the world

For the third straight year, Jollibee Group is named among the World’s Best Employers by Forbes this 2022. Jollibee Group is the highest-ranking restaurant company in the said global listing, as well as the highest-ranking Philippine-based company.

Jollibee Group’s ranking rose to 106th this year, a significant improvement from 239th and 256th in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and affirms the company as a world-class employer of choice.

“We are honored and grateful to receive this global recognition, which validates our company’s commitment to providing excellent care to our employees. By incorporating a People Agenda into our business strategy, we can capitalize on our people’s strengths and provide them with opportunities for growth and development,” said Jollibee Group president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

Forbes and its market research partner Statista polled 150,000 employees from 57 countries to assess companies based on their image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility. Respondents were also asked how willing they were to recommend their own employers to family and friends. The final list includes the 800 companies with the highest total scores.

Evolved People Agenda

“To continuously support the business as we reposition the Jollibee Group for growth post-pandemic, our People Agenda had to adapt. While we continued prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our employees, we also focused on strengthening organizational capabilities, enhancing our talent development and succession, and creating new ways of working built around speed, agility, and collaboration,” said Arsenio Sabado, Jollibee Group chief human resources officer.

“Many of our People Plans are centered around Employee Communications, with the objective of aligning our leaders and connecting our employees not only to our growth strategies, but more deeply to our mission of serving great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating to everyone. This deep sense of purpose and love for our brands are the intangibles that help endear us to our employees and their families, our communities, and ultimately to our customers,” added Mr. Sabado.

Jollibee Group also adopted a hybrid model for office-based employees after more than two years of remote work, where they are onsite for two days and on remote work the rest of the week. This arrangement is part of Jollibee Group’s work reentry strategy, which takes a more human-centered approach to redesigning new employees’ work-life experiences.

Philippine pride

Besides the three consecutive years of being named among the World’s Best Employers, the Jollibee Group was also recognized by Forbes as among the World’s Most Female Friendly Companies in 2021. It is also the first-ever Philippine-based company to be recognized with the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) in 2020.

“We dedicate all these awards to all our teams whose passion for excellence and commitment to our values have enabled the Jollibee Group to be what it is today. Our employees’ development and welfare will remain our top priority, knowing that our people are indeed our biggest competitive advantage,” said Mr. Tanmantiong.

“We are also glad that six other Philippine-based companies made it to the prestigious list this year – a testament to how more local companies are now increasingly able to compete with the world’s finest,” he added.

The Jollibee Group is now among the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, operating 6,300 stores in 34 countries through 18 brands. The company has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin’ and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group also owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. – Rappler.com