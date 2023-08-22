Jollibee Group and Coca-Cola collaborate for a refreshing future for everyone

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARTNERS FOR LIFE. For 45 years, Jollibee Group has been working with reputable suppliers like Coca-Cola that share its commitment to food quality, safety and sustainability. Coca-Cola has been supplying beverages since Jollibee Group's early years and supported its FoodAid program in distributing meals during the pandemic.

The collaboration between Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) is a match made in food heaven, as bringing the joy of eating is to Jollibee Group what refreshing people with drinks is to Coca-Cola. Both are loved worldwide for bringing people consistently great-tasting food and beverages.

Through its 45 years in the industry, JFC has strived to only work with reputable suppliers that practice quality, safety, and sustainable business practices. “This is to continuously offer high-quality food with strict quality control measures to ensure that our food remains consistent, safe, and delicious, to meet the taste and standards of our customers across the globe,” said Jollibee Group President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

Among its valued partners, Coca-Cola has been supplying beverages to Jollibee Foods Corporation restaurants since JFC’s early years.

FULL FORCE. JFC and Coca-Cola group in full force. Photo shows the Jollibee Group team, represented by Ernesto Tanmantiong, President and CEO, Jollibee Group (sixth from left); Joseph Tanbuntiong, President, Head of Philippine Business and Head of Jollibee Global, Jollibee Group (8th from left); Dennis Flores, President, Regional Business Head, EMEAA (10th from left); David Beal, Chief Marketing Officer, Jollibee Group; and Jai Rastogi, Chief Procurement Officer, Jollibee Group (9th from left); with Coca-Cola team’s Claudia Lorenzo, President of Asean and South Pacific Operating Unit (7th from left); Tony Del Rosario, President of Coca-Cola Philippines and VP of Franchise East Cluster, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia (fifth from left); and, Reetima Rakyan, Coca-Cola, VP of Customer and Commercial, Asean and South Pacific (third from left).



“JFC is one of our major customers and the depth and breadth of our relationship can be attributed to our shared values in delivering quality and innovation to our consumers. We appreciate JFC’s unwavering commitment to excellence and their genuine care for their consumers, employees, and communities,” said Claudia Lorenzo, President, Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific.

As a long-standing partner of JFC for many decades, CCBPI, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the Philippines, is a proud supplier of a wide variety of beverages, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Royal, A&W, and Minute Maid.

One of JFC and Coca-Cola’s key shared goals is in their efforts towards sustainability. The Coca-Cola Company is committed to making a difference and creating a better shared future through its brands, local business presence, and through sustainability initiatives.

On the other hand, the Jollibee Group has made significant strides over its 45-year history in various community projects, and is now integrating all its sustainability efforts into Joy for Tomorrow, the company’s Global Sustainability Agenda. This is a more cohesive framework that unites the Jollibee Group community, including employees, business partners, suppliers, vendors, and other stakeholders, toward a set of shared sustainability goals.

“We are serious in our commitment to bring joy to the lives of the people we serve, not only through our food but also, by helping create a better world to benefit generations to come. We believe that if we are able to harness knowledge from various sectors, combine it with our own resources, we can help build better communities where people will thrive together for the long term,” said Tanmantiong.

One established program that is part of the company’s sustainability agenda is the Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP), where small-scale farmers are trained and then linked to large institutions to buy their produce directly thereby increasing their income and livelihood immensely. “I’m happy to say that since the program began in 2009, over nine million kilos of produce have been delivered, which is equivalent to PHP411-million of revenue earned by the 700 smallholder farmers participating in the Farmer’s Entrepreneurship Program,” shared Tanmantiong.

The Coca-Cola Company, meanwhile, is making progress in Southeast Asia and globally on its World Without Waste sustainable packaging agenda, which includes the goal of collecting and recycling the equivalent of every bottle it sells by 2030.

“We are increasing the use of recycled materials in our packaging, partnering with local organizations to improve packaging collection and waste management, and innovating new packaging designs in support of a circular economy,” said Lorenzo.

Joint dedication

The collaboration between the two world-class companies reflects its joint dedication to making a positive difference in the communities they serve.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jollibee Group provided food access amid the hunger problem in the country by giving food assistance – distributing more than 8.1 million meals to those most affected by the pandemic – through Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Program. Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Inc. supported the program by contributing much needed donations that helped provide food to hard-to-reach communities that were challenged by the lockdowns.

“We were proud to work with JFC during the challenging times of the pandemic, collaborating to supply beverages and food provisions to frontliners and local communities in the Philippines,” said Lorenzo.

As JFC marks its 45th anniversary this year, it is poised to build and sustain partnerships to fulfill its mission and vision of becoming one of the top five restaurant companies in the world.

“We are proud to support JFC’s growth and success in multiple countries across the globe. Looking ahead, we envision an even stronger partnership, expanding our collaboration to deliver an exciting line-up of great-tasting beverages across a range of categories while continuing to add value to all our stakeholders,” Lorenzo continued.

“This is what makes this partnership work. With Coca-Cola, we find that we have shared values and principles, and we are both in pursuit of serving delicious food and drinks to everyone while at the same time going towards the same direction of making this world a little bit better and a little brighter with joy,” Tanmantiong said. – Rappler.com

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.