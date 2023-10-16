Jollibee launches Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jollibee is here to remind us that we can make everyday moments feel like the holidays

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year as it brings forth a season of fun gatherings, anticipated reunions, and festive spirits. Between the hustle and bustle of the season and the more mundane moments, capturing the true holiday spirit is simpler than we think.

Jollibee launches a campaign that shows how it can transform everyday situations into Christmas, because of the joy that it brings to people. Its heartwarming video captures the moment when unsuspecting individuals step into what appears to be a standard Christmas-themed photo booth, only to discover an extraordinary surprise!

“At Jollibee, we believe that Christmas is about the joy that we share with our loved ones,” said Mari Aldecoa, Assistant Vice President. “This season, we hope that Jollibee can once again help in making every gathering more enjoyable and memorable. Together, let’s make this Christmas a wonderful one with Jollibee Joy.”

From the lovable mascot to the delicious food, Jollibee contributes to everyday joy, giving Filipinos a great experience each time. Jollibee consistently delivers with its best-selling Crispylicious, Juicylicious Chickenjoy; Sweet-Sarap Jolly Spaghetti; Langhap-Sarap Yumburger; and Beefy-Saucy Linamnam Ulam Burger Steak, and all your other Jollibee favorites.

Elevate everyday moments and make your Christmas season truly special with Jollibee joy. For all the latest updates, make sure to like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE