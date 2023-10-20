Jollitown Kiddie Fair lets you create the jolliest memories with food, games, and prizes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Families get to play games, win prizes, and have the chance to meet Jollibee's newest ambassador, Jolina Magdangal

Get ready for the Jolliest experience in town as the Jollitown Kiddie Fair arrives at the SMX Convention Center on October 22, 2023. Grab your tickets and have the ultimate bonding experience with your kids through fun activities and games. You can also get a chance to win exciting prizes and dig into some delicious Jollibee food!

Throughout the years, Jollibee has never failed to give parents and their kids special bonding moments they’ll cherish all their lives. The Jollitown Kiddie Fair aims to create even more memories for Jollibee fans!

Kids can become Jollibee crew members for a day in the MiniBee, a mini Jollibee store set-up, and serve their favorite meals! They can play and learn at the giant Jollitown Puzzle House and solve some brain teasers. Kids can try the Spag-o-Wired game and avoid the Jolly Spaghetti wire to win prizes. They can also test their aim at the Chickenjoy Bucket Throw and try Fry-nd The Treasure to search for jolly treasures.

Have artsy fun at Twirlie’s Face Painting Booth and bounce around in Popo’s inflatables. For even more fun prizes, Yum’s Claw Machine is there to give them another kind of challenge. On top of that, kids can also celebrate any occasion with Jollibee at the all-day Jollibee Kids Party, where they can participate in exciting activities, party games, and even dance with Jollibee!

Aside from these awesome festivities, there is so much more in store for kids and families all together!

Don’t miss the ultimate Jolly bonding experience and grab your tickets to the Jollitown Kiddie Fair soon! Tickets are available from October 17 to 22, 2023 for only P150 with every purchase of any Jolly Spaghetti product or Jollibee Kids Meal in select Jollibee stores.

The ticket also includes one free Jolly Spaghetti you can claim in the venue along with a free entrance gift!

Twenty lucky winners will also receive golden tickets, giving them a chance to meet and greet Jollibee’s newest ambassador, Jolina Magdangal, and her kids Pele and Vika. Look out for the official social media announcement from Jollibee to learn more about the Jollitown Kiddie Fair!

See you at the Jollitown Kiddie Fair and have the jolliest time with your kids!

Avail your tickets in the following participating Jollibee stores:

Jollibee Biopolis Jollibee Bluebay Walk Jollibee Maysilo Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive Jollibee Trium Square Jollibee Five Ecom Jollibee Libertad Burgos Jollibee MOA1 Jollibee Taguig Bayan Jollibee Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Ticket buyers can also choose between a morning session from 1 to 4 pm, or an afternoon session from 4 to 7 pm. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE