Oh no: Jose Mari Chan suffers from sore throat, seeking rapid relief!

Jose Mari Chan, the voice that heralds the Christmas season, needs fast relief from sore throat! The beloved singer-songwriter has been spotted on billboards, particularly along EDSA, C5, Talisay, NLEX Angeles, and in Davao seeking help for his sore throat. As a cultural marker for a meaningful Filipino Christmas, Jose Mari and “Christmas In Our Hearts” are far too important not to have as the yuletide season approaches.

In the billboards, Jose Mari is seen ready to welcome the pre-Christmas season before a backdrop of parols and in a crisp, blue suit. But the expression of discomfort on his face and his hands reaching for his throat tells us that Jose Mari won’t be able to sing just yet. It reads, “Pasko na? Bilis! Bawal magka sore throat!”

If Jose Mari doesn’t find rapid relief, Christmas just won’t be the same. We will be left seeking those familiar tunes if Jose Mari can’t get his voice back due to a sore throat. Our holiday playlists will be incomplete. Who will remind us of the love we have for Jesus? And who will guide us as another new year starts?

If Jose Mari can’t perform, the much-beloved meme of him making silip as the ber months begin, won’t make sense.

Not many other details are known regarding Jose Mari’s sore throat. To date, there is only a slight indication of a solution. For now, keep your eyes peeled for Jose Mari through the billboards. And stay vigilant against sore throat! Don’t let a sore throat get in the way of enjoying our “ber” months! Let’s opt for rapid relief in as fast as 60 seconds up to 2 hours! Want to know what it is? Be on the lookout on Facebook and Instagram on September 1 for a special online film! – Rappler.com

ABOUT DICHLOROBENZYL ALCOHOL AMYLMETACRESOL (STREPSILS)

Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Amylmetacresol (Strepsils) lozenge provides clinically proven relief which lasts for long (up to 2 hours) after the lozenge has gone.

Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Amylmetacresol (Strepsils) lozenge is a soothing and medicated lozenge which contains active pharmaceutical ingredients to tackle sore throat pain. The Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol Amylmetacresol (Strepsils) Cool Sensation lozenge in particular provides instant cooling sensation as relief for sore and itchy throat.

Grab your Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol/Amylmetacresol (Strepsils) pack now! Available in leading drugstores, convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide. You can even order online on Lazada.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

Stay connected and discover more about Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol/Amylmetacresol (Strepsils)

