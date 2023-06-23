Night owls, KAO Manila can be your new deluxe pre-game spot

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Newport World Resorts and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

If your idea of a fun time is a no-holds-barred dinner and a boozy night cap, you’ll have a night well spent at KAO Manila Day & Night Club. Nestled in the heart of Newport World Resorts, mall goers will recognize the spot as a cozy asian fusion restaurant open to all ages from lunch time until 10 pm. But once the floor-to-ceiling wooden front panels close, KAO becomes a VIP escape into Manila nightlife.

This month, KAO Manila launched their new menu courtesy of their executive chef, Rachelle Kao. The selections are masterful mixes of Japanese and Chinese cuisine with a classy selection of cocktails to boot. The whole place was designed to deliver a VIP evening experience for patrons from the moment they walk through the doors.

“Kao is a day and night club designed for VIPs so my vision for Kao’s menu was to take Asian menu favorites to another level of luxury in all aspects – presentation, taste, and ingredients; perfect for the discriminating tastes of our guests,” said Kao.

Imagine hearty pieces of shrimp dumplings and siomai topped with truffle and gold, or huge oysters that you can enjoy either fresh or deep fried to crispy perfection. “We only want the best for our VIPs so all our ingredients went through thorough sourcing. Our oysters are air flown weekly from Hokkaido, from the best possible source but we still do constant quality checking to ensure we continue to provide only the best,” said Kao.

Paired with their signature cocktails, KAO offers knockout combos that can fuel patrons all the way into its nightclub transition. “[The food is] really showcasing what KAO is about and where we want to take this property in the future. It’s a real joy in our portfolio, and it’s really encapsulating everything from families down to nightly entertainment and everything in between at Newport,” said David Jorden, chief marketing officer of Newport World Resorts.

If you’re a culinary adventurer and you want to add KAO to your list, here are the chef’s recommendations: “Our Popping Tiger Prawn is actually minced tiger prawn with rice pops for an interesting crunch. You eat it with lettuce, like how you would a second way peking duck, except it’s prawn. Our Coco Chicken is both fresh and light with an interesting twist to how you would normally enjoy chicken. Both are crowd favorites!”

The day and night club is a feature establishment among Newport World Resorts’ lifestyle gems. When you visit the mall, prepare to experience a new level of thrills whether it’s just you, or with your family, partner, or friends. Want to find more exciting city adventures? Check out more Escapes at Newport World Resorts here. – Rappler.com