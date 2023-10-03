How to get FREE large iced tea with your next KFC meal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There’s no such thing as a free lunch but there is a free drink when you go to KFC – for a limited time only. You heard that right! Gone are the days of skipping the drinks to cut costs while eating out, at least while this promo is ongoing.

Now we’ll cut to the chase and tell you how. Just order the KFC original finger lickin’ good chicken with sweet-style spaghetti and it will come with a FREE large iced tea. Enjoy the savory goodness of KFC original chicken with the sweet taste of spaghetti. It’s a complete meal that will surely leave you full and satisfied.

You can get this whole meal – FREE large drink included – for only P170.

Whether you like to eat in a kiosk, drive thru, or have this for delivery, you can take advantage of this sweet (and salty) deal. Now when someone asks you where you want to eat for lunch, dinner, or even merienda, here’s something you can suggest that won’t break the bank. Here’s a meal that you can definitely have anytime, anywhere!

It’s available through your favorite KFC Kiosks, Drive Thru or Park & Go, the KFC PH app, or delivery.

Don’t miss out on this promo that runs from September 12 to November 6. – Rappler.com