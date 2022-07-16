The Legaspi family’s healthy kitchen adventures with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Jolly Heart Mate and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Like many Filipino families, mealtimes are a bonding activity best enjoyed with good food and fun conversations. Celebrity power couple Zoren and Carmina Legaspi make sure that their family meals are not only happy but also healthy, as they prepare meals to be shared with their twins Mavy and Cassy using Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil.



With the 21-year-old twins also growing their own careers in front of the camera, the Legaspi family is quite busy, but they make it a point to gather together over home-cooked meals and share updates on their lives. “Number one thing in the Legaspi family is that being busy is not an excuse; we need to spend time together as a family, especially during mealtime,” says Cassy.



Mavy agrees, adding they always find ways to bond, such as connecting via video call when one of them is inside a locked-in taping. “We’re all busy doing our own types of work, but when we all gather at the dining table, it brings us closer together. We talk about anything under the sun.”

Home-cooked and healthy

For Carmina, who took cooking classes upon Zoren’s encouragement after he took culinary lessons at the CCA, cooking is a gift. “It is a talent,” she says and reveals that the twins are starting to spend more time in the kitchen, too. Cassy says that preparing all the ingredients beforehand will make cooking easier.

Carmina keeps their meals simple, saying that she often cooks with whatever she finds in the pantry. Each family member has their own favorite comfort food: Adobo for Carmina, noodles or pasta for Zoren, Salpicao for Mavy and chicken fried rice for Cassy. Carmina’s culinary repertoire also includes gambas and salmon escabeche. “Basta whatever the dish, if it calls for gisa-gisa, I reach for Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil to make sure that our meals are not only tasty but also healthy.” For the Legaspi family, Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is an important pantry staple. Aside from all its health benefits, it also has one of the highest heat points that makes it ideal for frying. It is also versatile for all types of cooking due to its neutral taste that brings out the flavor of the dishes.

The connection between nutrition and health became more apparent to them when the pandemic began. Carmina shares that they became more conscious in making sure that they cook and eat healthier food. “Mas gusto naming home-cooked meals than food deliveries para we know the ingredients, the way it’s cooked and prepared, at ano ‘yung cooking oil na ginamit. ‘Yung mga ganung details na akala natin hindi importante, sobrang mahalaga pala. (We prefer home-cooked meals rather than food deliveries so we know the ingredients, the way it’s cooked and prepared, and what cooking oil was used. These details that we think are insignificant are actually really important.)”

They trust Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil with their cooking because it has high amounts of monounsaturated fats or the “good fats” that help lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. It contains Omega 3 and 6 which are essential to your heart, brain, and overall body development. Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is the consistently number one canola oil in the market, trusted by health professionals who value its health benefits, and high versatility that makes it perfect for a wide range of dishes.

As the new brand ambassadors of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, the Legaspis encourage other families to spend time at the dinner table and enjoy food that is good for the heart.