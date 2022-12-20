Together In Love: Let’s Save the Brain Foundation launches Christmas hymn

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Let’s Save the Brain Foundation and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Music has always been intrinsic in our culture and daily life. It sets a tone for the country especially in seasons such as Christmas. First day of the -ber months? Cue in Mr. Jose Mari Chan or another Pinoy favorite—ABS-CBN Christmas station ID songs penned by the legendary Mr. Robert Labayen. Who can deny how Labayen’s lyrics for “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko” has become a staple in practically all of our Christmas parties and even in street caroling?

This year, Mr. Labayen lends his magic to Let’s Save the Brain Foundation with a song aptly called “Together In Love.”

“I read about the foundation and was moved by their acts of kindness,” Labayen said. He goes on to explain that he was inspired to write this new Christmas hymn because he’s seen how love bound all the people working behind the foundation to save lives and give equal opportunity for healing, especially for underprivileged Filipinos.

Labayen’s inspiration seems to have spread into something even bigger. With composer Alfredo “Doy” Ongleo arranging the music and SD2 Studios producing the song, “Together in Love” has also found itself with a pool of volunteer singers. From the foundation’s doctors to private individuals to even the UP Medicine Choir, the message of the song definitely rings true:

﻿Together in Love

That’s how miracles happen

Together in love

We heal all that is broken

“My son was diagnosed with meningitis when he was 5 days old, it was a life-threatening experience,” says Jenny Roxas who did the cover of the song.

“My mom died of brain aneursym and since then I have always been an advocate of mental health and neurological disorders. I am dedicating this song to all the people who go out of their way to help and share their resources to people suffering from neurological disorders,” shares Nathan Perez.

“Most of us ordinary Filipinos seem to not have a deep understanding of brain diseases,” according to Willi Baclao who shared his version of the song all the way from Japan. Inspired by the foundation’s advocacy, Jake Regala, who also gave his own rendition said, “Most of us Filipinos don’t have the means for medical check-up and operation so we must help those who are in need.”

Let’s Save the Brain Foundation President Dr. Godfrey “Godo” Robeniol hopes that even more Filipinos will know of their advocacy with this song. “Filipinos are inherently generous, but many may not know how and where to send their support. It is important for Filipinos to know LSTB and its advocacy so that they would realize that by helping save a “brain,” they too are saving a life, a family, and a community.”

Foundation executive director Dr. Lourdes “Wally” Ledesma agrees, “LSTB harnesses the bayanihan spirit intrinsic to us Filipinos so that together in love we can make the miracle of saving lives happen.”

To know more about this advocacy and how you can support, visit letssavethebrain.org or its official Facebook page.