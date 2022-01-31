Bank of China, SM Supermalls celebrate PH winter sports athletes

"Together on Ice" drums up the hype for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Bank of China and SM Supermalls came together last January 22 to celebrate the Philippines’ lone representative in the Winter Games – Olympic Alpine skier Asa Miller. The 21-year-old is set to compete in the men’s giant slalom and slalom events in February.

The exhibition, entitled “Together on Ice,” successfully showcased the country’s winter sports athletes at the newly reopened SM Mall of Asia Ice Skating Rink. The efforts of Bank of China and SM Supermalls, with support from the Chinese Embassy, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Philippine Skating Union (PHSU), have given aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts further exposure to ice sports, which, in a tropical country like the Philippines, is a rarity.

WINTER FEVER. SM, Bank of China, and sports leaders were “Together on Ice.”

According to Nikki Cheng, Philippine Skating Union president and SM Lifestyle sports development manager, initiatives like “Together on Ice” and venues such as the SM Supermalls Ice Skating Rinks are crucial in developing sports that the country has so much potential to excel in.

“The importance of providing athletes [with] a venue to train is vital for their professional growth as a sportsperson. Not only does the venue serve as an enjoyment ground for fans and spectators, but it is also considered their holy ground that bears witness to their achievements, failures, and breakthroughs,” said Cheng.

SKATE QUEENS. Members of the Philippine Skating Union showed off their prowess on ice.

Given the recent struggles of the sports community brought about by the pandemic, the partnership between Bank of China and SM Supermalls serves as an inspiration for the ongoing efforts toward recovery; one that is encapsulated in the official slogan of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, “Together for a Shared Future.” With the Olympic Games serving as a demonstration of unity during these unprecedented times, athletes and spectators have much to look forward to.

“We are truly committed to supporting sports development programs and athletic events like the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president. “May this occasion create greater interest and excitement about ice sports and recreation.”

