[#RapplerReads] How do you process your grief?

This is not the piece I set out to write.

Before the holiday break, I was tasked to write about Crying in H Mart because I absolutely loved it and recommended it to everyone in the #RapplerReads team. Reading this book helped me create a better morning routine and rediscover my love for reading. It even led me to the music of Japanese Breakfast, the band for which the author serves as frontwoman.

I had my piece outlined, ready for writing once I got back to work. But then my grandmother died. Suddenly I had even more in common with the author than I would’ve liked.

On grief

Michelle Zauner’s 2021 memoir Crying in H Mart begins with her stating, “Ever since my mom died, I cry in H Mart.” It’s a striking image, one that I immediately latched onto. And as it suggests, the book is a recounting of the period before, during, and after the death of Zauner’s mother. The first chapter is actually a revised version of her viral 2018 New Yorker essay of the same name.

As a songwriter by profession, Zauner’s prose is simple but evocative. There are a number of lines that highlight this, but this is one of my favorites from the first chapter: “Sometimes my grief feels as though I’ve been left alone in a room with no doors,” she writes. “Every time I remember that my mother is dead, it feels like I’m colliding with a wall that won’t give. There’s no escape, just a hard surface that I keep ramming into over and over, a reminder of the immutable reality that I will never see her again.”

With her prose and the nature of her story, it wasn’t difficult to empathize with her. When I got to the chapter where her mother finally passed away (“A Heavy Hand”), I found myself crying into my mug of morning tea. Her grief was etched into each and every word in her book. It was something I could visualize and feel inside my own heart.

On the memory of a mother

While I was reading the book, I often wondered how she could write about her grief so well. Was it because she was a good writer? Was it because of the topic? Maybe I was the only one who could feel that emotion in her prose.

The answer came a few weeks later when my family and I were at the funeral home where my grandmother lay before we buried her. A few years ago, we had already buried my grandmother’s husband, my dad’s father. So I asked him what it felt like to be an orphan.

My dad isn’t an emotional man. But his answer betrayed an emotion I haven’t felt from him in a while.

“It feels different when it’s your mother.”

As much as Crying in H Mart is about Zauner, it is also about Chongmi, her mother. Each chapter revolves around core memories that make up the lives of this mother-daughter duo: childhood trips to Chongmi’s hometown in Seoul, Korean dishes, fights, and everything in between.

It isn’t difficult to think of memories with our mothers (I, personally, have a lot). Just recently, my father talked about a restaurant he missed and how my grandmother loved the bibingkas they served. We haven’t had those in years.

For most of us, the memory of our mothers is intertwined with our own lives. So how are we supposed to process the grief that comes with losing them?

I honestly don’t know. But it seems like Zauner knows how to get started. – Rappler.com

