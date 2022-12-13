These women prove that age is no limit

They are in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. They are long-jumping, hiking, working out, and dancing – because they can.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Anlene and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Have you seen the hit Netflix film Everything Everywhere All At Once? How about Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? If the answer is yes, then you’ve probably become a fan of Malaysian Hollywood actress, Michelle Yeoh. At 60 years old, Michelle has been doing stunts that would rival a trained martial artist. While she isn’t actually formally trained, her background as a ballerina dancer, her strong determination, and proper care of her body allows her to be able to do so.

Would you believe that she has been told that she’s too old to be doing these stunts? What if she breaks a bone? Luckily, Michelle isn’t one to back down. She’s confident about the way she takes care of her bones with the help of regular exercise and a balanced diet that includes a glass of Anlene adult milk.

Seeing someone like Michelle refuse to slow down and go for roles that break stereotypes just empower women to believe that age is no limit.

Truly, some things only seem impossible until you see fellow women getting it done. Let Michelle and these women who are in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s give you the daily dose of inspiration and motivation to help you keep moving no matter what age.

Marestella, long-jumping at 41

National athlete, Olympian, four-time SEA Games gold medalist, and long-jump queen Marestella Torres was the oldest Philippine contingent during the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

But obviously, age is no limit for her. It didn’t stop her from going for gold. She may be retiring from professional sports but she has no plans of stopping from long-jumping as she looks to train the next generation of long jump athletes.

She thanks Anlene for being her nutrition partner since 1998, letting her perform her best every time she represents the Philippines on the world stage.

“Sa edad na 41 masaya akong maipakita ang aking lakas at liksi sa larangan ng sports,” said Marestella. “Kaya tuloy pa rin ang aking pag-inom ng Anlene araw-araw.”

[At age 41, I feel happy to showcase my energy and agility in the field of sports. That’s why I’ll continue to drink Anlene every day.]

Josie, hiking and free diving at 51

Since her first exhilarating hike to Mt. Mamara in Taytay, Rizal at 45 years old, Josie found herself climbing different mountains every year. Just a week before the world went into lockdown in 2020, Josie conquered Mt. Ulap.

“The experience of reaching the summit is priceless. The excitement, the joy, the fulfillment after all the hard work. Seeing the mountains, the trees, and the grass, you’ll feel calm and peaceful,” said Josie. “It’s always a great moment and of course, nakaka-proud.”

Now that the world is opening up again, Josie is yet to schedule her next hike. For now, she is onto new adventures first: freediving and wall climbing at 51. Not all 51-year-olds could say that these are their favorite activities. How does Josie do it?

“I move a lot, I don’t smoke, and I only drink occasionally. I drink a lot of water and also do some exercise, eat the right food, and get enough sleep.”

For some, trying to live healthier may feel like a chore and even a sign of aging but for Josie, it’s what allows her to live a fuller life.

“Doing physical activities makes me feel younger and fulfilled that I can still do a lot of things,” said Josie. “And of course, I don’t want to spend my money buying prescription drugs for maintenance. I want to spend my life without any medications and limitations.”

Dada, regularly working out at 62

Some 62-year-olds try to slow down when they hit this age, but not Dada. She religiously does workouts that include zumba, Tae Bo, and yoga.

During the lockdown, she couldn’t go to the gym so she organized a community workout group in her neighborhood, invited an instructor, and encouraged her neighbors to exercise regularly with her.

“I believe that regular physical activity is one of the most important things I can do for my health,” said Dada. “Being physically active can improve my brain health, help manage my weight, reduce the risk of diseases, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve my ability to do everyday activities.”

Like Josie, Dada also does her best to eat healthy (with a few cheat days), get enough sleep, take the vitamins and supplements to boost her immune system, and of course to stay active.

“As I age and mature, I believe that if I continue to do a variety of physical activities like zumba, Tae Bo, and yoga, I can maintain and improve my physical function,” said Dada.

Vangee, dancing at 71

Many people would tell Vangee that she doesn’t look her age. People are sometimes shocked to find out that she is eligible for a 20% senior citizen discount, let alone that her age is 71.

She would shock even more people once she takes the stage and performs Latin dances like rumba and cha-cha in front of an audience not just here in the Philippines but also abroad. Vangee has always loved dancing since she was a child and she wouldn’t let age stop her from doing what she loves.

“I don’t consider dancing as just a physical activity, or a mere exercise,” said Vangee. “It’s a way of life, a little kind of happiness that is most important to have and continue, no matter what.”

Dance performances meant days of rigorous practice for Vangee. What’s her secret? Of course, a balanced diet, enough sleep, regular exercise – but more importantly strong faith in the Almighty.

“I believe that one should look good to feel good. I am a dermatologist, I should be a role model for my patients so it’s important to stay active no matter what age.”

Age should be no limit for everyone including you

You, too, shouldn’t be limited by your age just like these women. Don’t be afraid to explore activities or go on adventures that people say aren’t “right” for your age. As long as you take care of your body by following a healthy and well-balanced diet, doing regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and drinking Anlene adult milk every day, your bones will be able to keep up with you and your dreams.

Start drinking Anlene adult milk today and be like these women who prove that with a healthy body and a sound mind, age really is no limit. – Rappler.com