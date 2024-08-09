Sponsored By
BrandRap
BrandRap
#BrandRap

LIST: SM Supermalls branches with Art Markets featuring local artists

BrandRap Team

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIST: SM Supermalls branches with Art Markets featuring local artists

SUPPORTING LOCAL ARTISTS. SM Supermalls shines a spotlight on local artistry with the Art Market at SM City Baguio and SM City Iloilo.

Check out the vibrant works of Filipino artists on display at SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls continues its tradition of championing local talent. Building on the success of SM City Baguio’s art events such as Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series, and Impakabsat, SM Supermalls is now expanding its support to artists across the nation with the launch of the SM Art Market. Since 2019, the mall has collaborated with over 500 local artists.

Started on July 31 and running until October 10, SM Art Market will transform 13 SM malls nationwide into dynamic art hubs. This event underscores SM Supermalls’ dedication to providing a marketplace for emerging local artists to showcase their creative and diverse range of artworks and connect with a wider audience through this platform. 

CELEBRATING FILIPINO TALENT. Art lovers marvel at the diverse range of paintings on display at SM City Baguio’s Art Market.

Explore paintings, photographs, prints, illustrations, digital art, mixed media, and sculptures at these lively events. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a budding artist, or someone who simply loves beauty, the SM Art Market offers a unique opportunity to discover and be inspired by the incredible talent of Filipino artists.

ILOILO PRIDE. Local artists stand before their showcased paintings at the SM City Iloilo Art Market.
Empowering MSMEs through creativity

The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it’s a marketplace for empowering local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry. By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences, and expand their businesses. This initiative underscores the mall’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.

Participating malls and activation dates:
  • 🎨 SM City Baguio – July 31 to August 13
  • 🎨 SM City Bacolod – August 1 to 14
  • 🎨 SM Megamall – August 2 to 9
  • 🎨 SM City Iloilo – August 5 to 18
  • 🎨 SM Seaside City Cebu – August 6 to 19
  • 🎨 SM CDO Downtown – August 5 to 15
  • 🎨 SM Center Angono – August 16 to 31
  • 🎨 SM Mall of Asia – August 26 to September 1
  • 🎨 SM City Masinag – September 11 to 26
  • 🎨 SM City Calamba – September 11 to 17
  • 🎨 SM City San Pablo – September 25 to October 10
  • 🎨 SM City Clark – September 25 to October 8
  • 🎨 SM Lanang – September 26 to October 6

Join us in celebrating local art and talent! Visit https://www.smsupermalls.com for more information and updates. Don’t miss out on this inspiring event – discover, explore, and be captivated by the SM Art Market. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

SM Supermalls

For exclusive news about SM Supermalls, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and get an insider access to all the fun happenings at SM Supermalls nationwide through SM’s Viber Public Chat. Tweet your thoughts, upload and share your photos, then use its official hashtag #EverythingsHereAtSM.
More about SM Supermalls

malls in the Philippines

Philippine arts