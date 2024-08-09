LIST: SM Supermalls branches with Art Markets featuring local artists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SM Supermalls continues its tradition of championing local talent. Building on the success of SM City Baguio’s art events such as Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series, and Impakabsat, SM Supermalls is now expanding its support to artists across the nation with the launch of the SM Art Market. Since 2019, the mall has collaborated with over 500 local artists.

Started on July 31 and running until October 10, SM Art Market will transform 13 SM malls nationwide into dynamic art hubs. This event underscores SM Supermalls’ dedication to providing a marketplace for emerging local artists to showcase their creative and diverse range of artworks and connect with a wider audience through this platform.

CELEBRATING FILIPINO TALENT. Art lovers marvel at the diverse range of paintings on display at SM City Baguio’s Art Market.

Explore paintings, photographs, prints, illustrations, digital art, mixed media, and sculptures at these lively events. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a budding artist, or someone who simply loves beauty, the SM Art Market offers a unique opportunity to discover and be inspired by the incredible talent of Filipino artists.

ILOILO PRIDE. Local artists stand before their showcased paintings at the SM City Iloilo Art Market.

Empowering MSMEs through creativity

The SM Art Market is more than just an art fair; it’s a marketplace for empowering local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the creative industry. By supporting and showcasing the works of local artists, SM Supermalls helps these entrepreneurs gain exposure, connect with wider audiences, and expand their businesses. This initiative underscores the mall’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative community and bolstering the local economy.

🎨 SM City Baguio – July 31 to August 13

🎨 SM City Bacolod – August 1 to 14

🎨 SM Megamall – August 2 to 9

🎨 SM City Iloilo – August 5 to 18

🎨 SM Seaside City Cebu – August 6 to 19

🎨 SM CDO Downtown – August 5 to 15

🎨 SM Center Angono – August 16 to 31

🎨 SM Mall of Asia – August 26 to September 1

🎨 SM City Masinag – September 11 to 26

🎨 SM City Calamba – September 11 to 17

🎨 SM City San Pablo – September 25 to October 10

🎨 SM City Clark – September 25 to October 8

🎨 SM Lanang – September 26 to October 6

Join us in celebrating local art and talent! Visit https://www.smsupermalls.com for more information and updates. Don’t miss out on this inspiring event – discover, explore, and be captivated by the SM Art Market. – Rappler.com

