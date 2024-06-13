Need an event or conference space? Astoria Hotels and Resorts can be your all-in-one MICE solution

What makes an event successful? It is often about letting your guests be comfortable enough to create fond memories with the people around them. One key factor to letting this magic happen is hosting your event in the perfect venue with the best food, ambience, and service.

As simple as the goal may be, there are many complex parts to creating an effortlessly good experience – from location to refreshments to your guests’ downtime between programs. It’s a big ship to commandeer, so for event organizers, it’s helpful to have a hospitality partner that understands the demands of the job.

Astoria Hotels and Resorts, a homegrown hospitality chain with Filipino service at its heart, is built to rise to the occasion of providing an unforgettable home for your event. Here’s a rundown of why they can provide your all-in-one events venue requirements.

Strategic locations with sophisticated spaces

It is helpful for guests if a large event, especially one with a long list of attendees, is held in an accessible location. Astoria has this covered since its properties are situated in major locations across the nation. Make the function a tropical adventure with Astoria’s resorts, namely Astoria Palawan in Puerto Princesa, Astoria Boracay and Astoria Current in Boracay, and Astoria Bohol in Baclayon. You may also hold your event in the heart of the capital’s business districts with Astoria Plaza in Pasig City and Astoria Greenbelt in Makati City.

Astoria Palawan, home to the biggest waterpark in Puerto Princesa, is the location of Mangrove Conference & Convention Center By Astoria. This 439 sqm events hall has three function rooms which can accommodate up to 200 guests, while the main convention hall can accommodate up to 450 people. For small to medium business alignments, the 302 sqm Aqua Cena, which can hold up to 180 attendees, and the 115 sqm Halo Dome, which can accommodate 70 guests, are your best bets.

Boracay can be the perfect venue for corporate meetings, and the two function rooms of Astoria Boracay in Station 1 can meet your needs. Function Room A, which has its own LED wall, has a total area of 68 sqm and can comfortably seat 45 guests, while Function Room B, with a space of 53 sqm, can seat 32 people. These rooms can also be merged to combine a 121 sqm space that can accommodate up to 80 people for that major corporate event. They also have the 56 sqm Soleggiato, an Italian-themed restaurant outlet, which you can use for your intimate strategic meetings.

Should you consider holding that large team building event at the hipper Station 3 area, know that Astoria Current is equipped with function rooms that suit bigger companies. Its Annex Building Function Room can comfortably seat 140 people with its ample 247 sqm space, but for groups wanting a glimpse of the azure blue waters of the sea, the Sales Deck Function Room works best. The 223 sqm space can hold up to 100 people and is the perfect choice for companies wanting to end their presentation on a high note. If you want to enjoy drinks in the middle of your brainstorming sessions, paired with the best views of the skyline, then the 341 sqm rooftop bar, Stratos, is an excellent option. It can accommodate groups of up to 100 attendees.

Further down south, one may find the unparalleled beauty of Bohol where Filipino history’s heritage is combined with natural wonder. Astoria Bohol proudly calls Baclayon its home and is also open to welcoming your company’s team for an experience like no other. Your team may settle in and discuss at Pamana, a traditional restaurant with 138 sqm of space that can seat up to 30 driven individuals. Should the whole company be joining, Astoria Bohol Lantawan Events Hall is specialized for all event-related needs and is equipped with the facilities required to make that conference in paradise a reality. The 184 sqm hall can fit 60 people and can also function for any event imaginable.

Metro Manila is the obvious choice for companies not wanting to go too far from their professional comfort zones. For companies in the Ortigas Business District, Astoria Plaza is the premier choice. Its private rooms, Boardrooms 1 and 2, are the best bets for C-Suite personnel wanting a closed-door meeting, with a seating capacity of 6 and 12, respectively. For larger meetings or events, Astoria Plaza boasts of multiple function rooms, with sizes ranging from 69 to 293 sqm, and can accommodate groups of 20 up to 240.

Closing that partnership deal with clients is important, and it calls for a festive, yet traditional atmosphere that everyone can appreciate. Minami Saki By Astoria not only serves authentic Japanese fare but also offers a function room that is distinctly Japanese, designed by Atelier Almario. Its 52 sqm space can comfortably hold 48 guests, perfect for private business alignments.

Just a few steps away is the more relaxed setting of Café Astoria Annex. Its 35 sqm floor area can hold up to 20 people and is the preferred choice for organizers of smaller business meetings.

If a grand company celebration or event is in the works, then Chardonnay Events Hall By Astoria can make it possible. The stylish and exclusive hall can seat up to 512 guests with its massive 410 sqm space. It also houses two separate rooms, namely the Cabernet function room and the Sauvignon function room, both at 68 sqm, and can house up to 80 persons each. When combined, these two rooms can comfortably seat up to 150 people.

Impromptu meetings are the norm for most Makati professionals, and that major alignment cannot be overlooked. Good thing, Astoria Greenbelt is at the center of the Makati business hub, ready to cater to those business meetings on the fly. The amply equipped 35 sqm Executive Boardroom can seat 15 executives and provide them with the privacy they need. It has all the facilities needed, including a full-sized projector, so that your presentations can be viewed with perfect clarity. For smaller lunch or dinner meetings, the 22 sqm Tableau can host your team of up to 40 members.

Exceptional food catering packages

Food at an event serves three things: One, it’s a gesture of hospitality and gratitude for guests’ presence. Two, it helps them stay alert and refreshed. Three, it’s a great way for them to capture Instagram-worthy snaps and post about the event online.

Astoria understands this assignment and can provide delicious and stunning gourmet catering made in their high-standard kitchens. Choose from a variety of cuisines to give your guests a flavorful adventure during their stay.

Event decor that brings your vision to life

Decor is another factor that needs to deliver both aesthetics and functionality. From centerpieces to lighting choices, Astoria knows how to tie your vision into their spaces with their in-house setup services. Astoria is experienced in a diverse set of events – whether it’s a wedding or a business convention – just present your mood board and let their team bring it to life.

Ultimate comfort through guest accommodations

For longer events like weekend-long conventions, your guests will need a place to stay. Round off their experience by offering luxe accommodations courtesy of Astoria. Their award-winning properties offer plush accommodations, outstanding views, and cutting-edge facilities that will make your event feel like a vacation worth saving those dates for.

When it comes to a hospitality partner, Astoria has designed its services to be a one-stop shop for any kind of function. Let them do the heavy lifting while you focus on having a great time with your guests. Did this list tick all the boxes for your event? Find Astoria’s contact details here to talk about the best locations and event packages for you. Make sure to give them a follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, too. When finding a location for your next event, the choice should be #AlwaysAstoria. – Rappler.com

