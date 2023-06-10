LOOK: Philippine flag recreated in time for Independence Day using packs of Lucky Me!

The trend was started by Bhen-J Agudera and was replicated by other supermarkets

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Lucky Me! and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

With Independence Day fast approaching, many Filipinos have taken it upon themselves to celebrate and mark the special occasion with interesting and passionate showcases of creativity. These exciting displays and creations are usually inspired by Philippine elements – the most iconic of which is undoubtedly the country’s flag.

In the past week, posts showing several merchandisers who re-created the PH flag using packs of Lucky Me! instant noodles quickly gained virality – gaining the attention of more netizens and notable personalities such as Cebuano rapper Karencitta, who virtually applauded the post of merchandiser Bhen-J Agudera from Valencia City, Bukidnon.

Photo courtesy of Bhen-J Agudera

As of June 9, the effort from Bhen-J Agudera has already gained a lot of attention, just a day after the posts were published online – amplified by growing coverage from regional outlets, plus other social pages and sites.

Similar expressions of commemoration are being spotted in other supermarkets such as LCC Supermarket, Metro Gaisano, Gaisano Grand Mall, Gaisano Capital, RCS, Red Camia, Citimart, Legends, Emilus, and in select Puregold and Waltermart stores! This trend should come as no surprise as Filipinos are recognized globally for their ingenuity and penchant for showing their support and love for their country in unique ways.

RED CAMIA, DINALUPIHAN BATAAN

GAISANO CAPITAL, SRP CEBU

What’s more, Pinoys are also known to love Lucky Me! With the instant noodle brand being a part of many Filipinos’ lives for many years – it’s likely that more outlets will have related expressions of solidarity in the coming days.

Those who spot similar displays of Pinoy pride can share their finds and tag Lucky Me! on Facebook. Happy Independence Day, everyone! – Rappler.com