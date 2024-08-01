Manage your household budget conveniently with the enhanced BDO Online app

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Managing household finances is a nonstop chore. The budget moves daily, essentials can’t be removed, and emergencies may happen. To help you keep your flow of tasks running smoothly, you will benefit from having a banking partner that lets you focus on making important and everyday home decisions. At the same time, your banking partner will take care of your money’s security and accessibility.

To let you bank your way confidently and comfortably, BDO has supercharged its BDO Online app to make security solid and straightforward.

With BDO, handling your home finances doesn’t have to be complicated. The bank enhanced its app’s safety measures to work hard in the background but still be easy to activate anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s sending money to your kids, paying for the groceries, or managing your family’s emergency funds, the BDO Online app makes it simple.

Secure your money your way

To keep you in control of your finances, each transaction with BDO is protected with biometrics or a six-digit PIN confirmation. You can also conveniently track your account’s activity with a real-time view of your transaction history in the app. This is a handy feature when it’s time for you to audit your household budget!

You’ll also need to be able to juggle cards for different household needs. Do you have a savings or checking account, or are you a credit cardholder? The BDO Online app enhances your card experiences with its integrated digital security measures. If you’re a new credit card user, you can easily activate your card through the app.

Once you’re set-up, managing your assets is even easier. You can lock or unlock your debit and credit cards with a few taps and even set daily debit card limits – customizable to ATM withdrawals, PIN-based or no-PIN payments, and online purchases – to keep your security and spending in check. No more overspending on impulse buys! Your budget will thank you for it.

Move your funds without fuss

Suppose you need to give allowances to household members or make regular rent payments. In that case, BDO also makes fund transfers more accessible and hassle-free. For quicker access and less vulnerability to SMS scams, BDO has replaced SMS OTP confirmations with either biometrics or a 6-digit PIN for transactions. It also offers lower InstaPay transfer fees at just P10 per transaction, making bank and e-wallet transfers more affordable.

The BDO Online app also has versatile QR code functions. Let’s say you forgot your debit card when you’re already at the grocery store or service center. With the BDO Online app, users can generate a single-use QR code that expires after a limited time, which can then be used to withdraw money at any QR-enabled BDO ATM nationwide easily. Users can also generate a shareable QR code that doesn’t expire to send or request money safely and conveniently.

With BDO Online’s centralized functions, you can manage your home finances quickly with just a few taps. Want the comfort and confidence to bank your way with BDO? Look for the BDO Online icon on iOS or Android and download the app today.

A friendly reminder: It’s time for an App-grade! The old BDO Digital Banking app will be deactivated on August 19, 2024. Download the enhanced BDO Online app now! – Rappler.com