Not sure what program to study in college? Here’s a quick guide from Mapúa University

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Not sure what courses lead to which careers? We gotchu.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Mapúa University and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

We’ve all been there – being a high school student overwhelmed with trying to figure out what going to college means and what courses lead to where. Choosing the right university is, after all, a pivotal moment in every student’s life as it sets the foundation for their academic journey and possible careers.

While it is a difficult choice, it is a very personal one too. And one of the best ways to go about this is by making an informed decision.

So what should you consider when choosing a university to enroll in?

For one thing, check out the top universities in your country and see which programs they offer. Mapúa University, for example, is one of the top universities in the Philippines. The university recently secured a position in the esteemed Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, landing within the 801-1000 bracket. It also ranked 1501+ at The World University Rankings 2023, and has garnered four stars from the QS Stars University Rankings. Mapúa is one of only four local universities that made the list.

Mapúa also covers subject areas including engineering, architecture and design, information technology, business and management, communication and media, social sciences, and education, and recently added health sciences to their roster of programs.

Mapúa is a university that wants its students to be global-ready, have digital mastery, and undergo real-world experiential learning. They have also recently collaborated with Arizona State University for their E.T. Yuchengco School of Business and School of Health Sciences, giving students access to new programs, learning materials, and globalized education.

Arizona State University is one of the largest public research institutions in the U.S. It has been named the Most innovative university in the U.S, ahead of MIT and Stanford, by the U.S. News & World Report for eight consecutive years. ASU is a world-class academic institution geared to educate the 21st-century learner.

Here are some more considerations to think about.

Look inward and identify your own goals and priorities. Think about your interests and even competencies, or what kinds of things you are most interested in. Which universities can help you build towards your goals? What programs do the universities offer, and do they update their programs based on what’s in demand globally? Which universities have the appropriate facilities for the programs you want to take? Which schools are known for excellence in your chosen field of study? What are the faculty’s qualifications, and what accreditations has the school garnered? How is campus culture in these universities? Which universities can best support your campus life needs? Where is the campus located? How much will tuition cost, and are there financial aid programs that can help you?

Want to know more about what programs are available in Mapúa? Here are some up-and-coming programs available through Mapúa’s E.T. Yuchengco School of Business in collaboration with Arizona State University.

For more information, you can visit Mapúa University’s official website. – Rappler.com