Wedding bells are ringing: Marry Me at Marriott shines in its 9th edition

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Marriott and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The grandest wedding fashion show, Marry Me at Marriott, continues to dazzle in its 9th edition. The star-studded fashion event happened last June 22 at the majestic Marriott Grand Ballroom.

The show featured ethereal bridal collections by renowned local fashion designers Ezra Santos, Val Taguba, Rhett Eala, Jaggy Glarino, Albert Andrada, and Jezelle Amorado that would surely mesmerize every bride-to-be.

The breathtaking bridal pieces adorned equally breathtaking Filipina beauty queens including soon-to-wed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez, and Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina. Also present on the runway were the newly-crowned queens Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx, and Miss Charm Philippines 2023 Krishnah Gravidez.

BEAUTY QUEENS. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, and Miss Charm Philippines 2023 Krishnah Gravidez stun in ethereal bridal pieces.

The guests weren’t only treated with a feast for the eyes but for their discerning taste buds, too, as Marriott Executive Chef Meik “The Big Chef” Brammer specially prepared a luscious multicultural spread that completed the sights, sounds, and taste of the grand event.

Marry Me at Marriott is part of the multi-awarded Marriott Moments campaign which returns bigger and brighter this year. The recently concluded fashion show is a testament to their theme “Paving the way to more winning moments,” and is only the start of a series of winning moments happening at Marriott Hotels. – Rappler.com