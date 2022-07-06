CheckThisOut: Mattress, pillow you can return if they don’t agree with your sleep

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Emma – The Sleep Company and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Like a lot of Filipinos who grew up with siblings, I shared my childhood bedroom with my younger sister. In college, I lived in a dorm with three roommates. When I first started working, I split a condominium with two coworkers.

But during out-of-town trips and hotel staycations, I realized that sharing a room with others isn’t really that bad if you have a comfortable bed to sleep in. In hotels, I cherished the moments I could lay on luxury mattresses and would even stay in bed until the check out time.

So if there’s one thing I know about a living space, it’s this: A bedroom you can have for yourself is the ultimate blessing. But if you can’t have one for you just yet, the next best thing is having a bed that you can truly be comfortable in. This is where a bed fit to your exact personal preferences can come in.

There are many ways to turn your bedroom into your own personal paradise. You can repaint it, add your own decor – posters and photos are favorites – or even bring in new furniture. But if you’re looking to start from scratch or can handle only a small change at this time, I suggest starting with your bed. There’s nothing quite like sleeping on freshly-laundered sheets on top of a first-rate mattress, just like what they have in hotels.





Whether you have a room to yourself or have a roommate, customizing your bed is a decision you can make all by yourself. Since having a high-quality bed can provide comfort and act as a stress reliever, why not refresh your sleep by investing in a good mattress, pillow, and other beddings?

Improve your sleep with a good mattress

Studies show that a good mattress can help you get a good night’s sleep. On top of that, it also supports the spine and back as it keeps the natural spinal alignment and body posture in place while you toss and turn in bed.

EMMA ORIGINAL MATTRESS. This comfortable mattress is likened to mattresses used in hotels or those from international luxury brands.

That’s why Emma – The Sleep Company, the leading D2C sleep brand worldwide, developed the Emma Original Mattress. This is a memory foam mattress with seven-zone technology that contours to your body depending on your body type and sleeping position.

Like all Emma Sleep products, these mattresses were developed through extensive sleep research and world-class German engineering. They were designed to give cloud-like comfort and optimal support regardless of body type, sleeping position, or personal preferences. If you’re wondering how it feels to sleep on these, think of mattresses at hotels and from international luxury brands. Real Homes UK named it “the best mattress you can buy.”

Add a good pillow for support

EMMA FOAM PILLOW. Emma Sleep recommends three layers for side sleepers, two layers for back sleepers, and a single layer for front sleepers.

Once you get a new mattress, it’s important to complement it with a high-quality pillow. If you’re looking for a pillow you can put your own spin on, the Emma Foam Pillow is completely customizable with three foam layers you can mix and match to adjust its softness and height. It is also easy to clean and maintain its shape.

Upgrade your mattress with a topper

EMMA FLIP TOPPER. By adding this topper, you can elevate your sleeping experience without having to buy a whole new mattress.

Now if you’re looking for something extra for your mattress, you might want to consider pairing it with a good topper. A topper is an additional layer on top of your mattress that helps provide more comfort for you and protection for your mattress. They come in various thicknesses, depending on your preferences. If your needs vary from day to day, the Emma Flip Topper is a reversible topper with a soft cloud-like side and a firm pressure-relieving side, catering to whatever your sleep needs may be on a particular night.

Not sure about your mattress? That’s okay!

Still hesitating to change your old mattress? Here’s a fun fact that may entice you. Emma Sleep promises a 100-day money-back guarantee! Since not all mattresses agree with everyone, this brand encourages its customers to sleep on the mattress first and then decide whether to keep it. If you end up not liking it, you can send it back and get a full refund.

Emma Sleep also offers free nationwide delivery with no minimum spend. The Emma Original Mattress also comes with a 10-year warranty.

Sleeping like you’re staying at a hotel every day doesn’t have to be so expensive. You can get a world-class sleep experience with a no-risk trial period only with this brand.

So are you ready to turn your bed into your own slice of comfortable heaven? You can learn more about Emma Sleep’s products or purchase your new mattress, pillow, and topper on their website. – Rappler.com