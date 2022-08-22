Is Maya giving out free Bitcoin to its users?

Some surprised Maya customers have been sharing on social media about randomly receiving free Bitcoin in their Maya accounts over the past few days.

In case you don’t know, Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or crypto. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that people can use to make transactions online. These transactions are all verified with records kept by a decentralized system instead of a centralized authority like a bank.

Although cryptocurrencies have been around since the 1980s, they only started gaining traction in 2008 when Bitcoin was introduced by a programming group called Satoshi Nakamoto. Since then, Bitcoin has grown to be the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in the world.

Crypto is among the features offered by the all-in-one money app, Maya, to its customers. The app enables users to buy, sell, and hold crypto for as low as P1. And lately, this feature has been gaining attention after some users shared that they have been receiving free Bitcoin in their Maya app.

Here’s what they have to say:

How true is this? These users are just as baffled since none of them have ever bought Bitcoin in their life! We asked Maya so we could hear it straight from the horse’s mouth: Are you really giving away free Bitcoin? They only have this to say: “Check your Crypto Wallet,” as posted in several billboards across the country, and even on their cover photo on Facebook. Some of these billboards seem to even feature some of their users’ names!

Why would a free Bitcoin be such a steal, you say? Well, many people are now dealing in cryptocurrencies to make money. To do this, they buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin at a low price, wait for its value to rise, and then sell it for a profit. Some people hold onto their crypto for years, making quite a bit of profit in the process.

In this case, you might actually already have received free Bitcoin from Maya so that’s an easy start. But as with all investments, we highly recommend doing your research and understanding the risks when dealing with crypto.

So, if you’re a Maya user, you might want to check your crypto wallet now. If you haven’t received it yet, Maya advises users to update their app to the latest version. If you already did, feel free to share this one-of-a-kind experience on social media and you might be featured too. – Rappler.com