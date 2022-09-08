Maya rewards users with free Bitcoin this September

Receive up to P500 worth of Bitcoin with just one Maya payment

Attention, cryptocurrency enthusiasts – this month, all-in-one money app Maya is giving its users free Bitcoin, plus a chance to take home P1 million worth of the cryptocurrency. To join the promo, all users have to do is pay with Maya.

In the past few days, Maya users took to social media to share their experiences of randomly receiving free Bitcoin through their Maya accounts. To add to the surprise, digital billboards in various cities have prompted lucky Maya users by name to check their crypto wallets for free Bitcoin.

One loyal user, Cebu student Reinzel Cabrera, even received a whopping P1 million worth of Bitcoin – just by regularly paying with Maya.

Maya now reveals that everyone can get free Bitcoin and, like Cabrera, have the chance to receive P1 million worth of the cryptocurrency. Here’s how:

Just pay with Maya via QR, mobile number, or card at partner merchant stores all over the Philippines and online. Get up to P500 worth of Bitcoin for free each month until September 30! Wait for the SMS notification, and then check your crypto wallet to claim your free Bitcoin. Every purchase gives you guaranteed Bitcoin worth 1%, 10%, or 100% of your purchase. For example, your P500 purchase will reward you with either P5, P50 or P500 in free Bitcoin! Each qualified and verified Maya payment entitles users to one raffle entry for the grand prize. The more you pay with Maya, the more chances to get P1 million in Bitcoin every month during the promo period.

“Maya is already the most accessible way to get into cryptocurrency in the Philippines starting as low as P1, and our Free Bitcoin promo drives even further accessibility while providing more opportunities for our customers to grow and master their money,” said Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for Maya.

“We’re excited to be the first Philippine fintech to offer Bitcoin as a reward and form of cashback (or cryptoback!) whenever customers pay merchants with Maya. There’s no better time to take advantage of our all-in-one money app to start paying for all your wants and needs because it’s a risk-free way to get into crypto. Sayang ang free Bitcoin!” added Torres.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are decentralized digital currencies that one can use to make transactions online or wait for their value to increase and then sell for a profit.

Launched in April 2022, Maya’s crypto feature lets users buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies for as low as P1, making it ideal for crypto novices and enthusiasts. Maya has been granted the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for its crypto services, ensuring all transactions are legitimate and safe.

Maya is among the few e-wallet services in the country that provides users with a seamless, all-in-one crypto experience, allowing users to buy, sell, hold, and even spend their crypto earnings in just one app. Those who earn from crypto can reap the additional funds to pay bills, buy load, shop for groceries, or even save through the Maya Savings feature, which offers an interest rate of 6%.

Completely free to download and register, Maya lets users enjoy a feature-rich e-wallet, an inclusive digital bank, and everything else they need to save, spend, grow, and manage their money—right from their smartphone. Maya is powered by end-to-end digital payments company, PayMaya Philippines, and Maya Bank for digital banking services. For more information and updates from the country’s all-in-one money platform, visit maya.ph. – Rappler.com