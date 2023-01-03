Have you seen giant QR codes on the street? Here’s why you won’t regret scanning them

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Have you noticed giant QR codes near McDonald’s branches in Metro Manila lately? Take it from us: It’s worth your two minutes to stop and scan it, because mouthwatering treats await you with discounts of up to 40% off!

These giant QR codes show you the newest McDonald’s App Crave & Claim Deals to kick off 2023. McDonald’s has placed QR codes near select McDonald’s branches around Metro Manila for passersby to stop, scan, and immediately claim in the store. Who deserves a delicious deal from the McDonald’s App more than the people braving the crowded streets of the city, right?

Those who are able to scan the image will be led to the McDonald’s App, where they can enjoy all the app-exclusive Crave & Claim Deals that they can enjoy alone, or with a loved one. If you’re not hyped up to hunt for these QR codes just yet, maybe a peek at the deals will whet your appetite:

Two 6-piece McNuggets Solo at P140 (40% off)

Two 1-piece Chicken McDo with Fries Meal at P199 (28% off)

Two Double Cheeseburger Solo at P170 (27% off)

Two Quarter Pounder with Cheese Solo at P225 (27% off)

Two Big Mac Solo at P225 (27% off)

Two 2-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak Meal at P170 (24% off)

Two 1-piece Spicy Chicken McDo with Fries Meal at P215 (22% off)

Two Medium Barbecue Shake Shake Fries at P130 (19% off)

Don’t miss your chance – these giant QR codes will be posted on the streets starting January 2, and deals can be claimed from January 5 to 15 via dine-in, drive thru or takeout only. All of these deals will be available for redemption exclusively on the McDonald’s App, so be sure to have it on your phone before scanning to be updated on McDo’s exciting discounts and deals!

With the McDonald’s App, you’re sure to receive yummy (and wallet-friendly!) surprises all year long. Be on the lookout for these giant QR codes when you’re out and about Metro Manila, and then stop, scan, and head over to the McDonald’s App to claim the McDo meal you deserve. – Rappler.com