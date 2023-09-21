Store to school: McDonald’s ReClassified transforms furniture from its renovated stores into classroom facilities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Do you remember being at your favorite McDonald’s restaurant as a kid and that giddiness of waiting for a Happy Meal with your parents?

We all have our favorite memories sitting on those classic McDonald’s chairs. Now, the fast-food chain is breathing new life into their nostalgic fixtures with ReClassified, a project transforming McDonald’s store furniture into long-lasting armchairs for Filipino students.

The initiative started off as a dream to help out public schools that need better basic classroom facilities. With the education sector constantly needing improvements, along with McDonald’s renovating at least 60 branches every year, it became the perfect opportunity to give back to the community through upcycling.

Created with social upcycling enterprise, Junk Not, the chairs are made entirely out of decommissioned chairs, tables, plastic, wood, and steel gathered from renovated McDonald’s stores.

The school chairs also feature a sleek white design ideal for students of all grade levels. Junk Not have also tested the chairs for safety, durability, and functionality.

Shortly after the dream began, McDonald’s ReClassified had its official turnover of the redesigned chairs and tables for the students of Marikina City’s San Roque Elementary School, its first school beneficiary. The launch was just in time for the opening of classes and attended by McDonald’s Philippines representatives and Marikina City officials.

“ReClassified is something we are excited about, and we are working to have more of these ReClassified classrooms nationwide to benefit more Filipino students,” shared Adi Hernandez, McDonald’s Philippines AVP for Corporate Relations.

Hernandez also expressed McDonald’s appreciation to the Marikina City government for believing in their vision and its plans to cover more ground in the future: “We certainly look forward to partnering with more local government units and schools for this initiative.”

Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro reiterated education being a shared responsibility for all, with companies like McDonald’s doing their part serving as a big help.

“Creative solutions through strategic partnerships with various sectors amplify positive outcomes,” he said. “No matter the scale, collaborations such as this ReClassified project contribute to our shared goals for Filipino learners.”

Not only do the chairs look great and come from sustainable materials, San Roque Elementary School principal Adoracion Valderrama also shared that classroom participation improved when students saw the new armchairs. After all, what student wouldn’t get excited when your classroom gets a makeover?

“The kids, most especially, are excited to use them starting this term,” Valderrama said. “We are already receiving excellent feedback, not just from the children but also from their teachers. We’ve observed that the kids are more participative and receptive to our teaching!”

True enough, this ReClassified program proves that even though McDonald’s remains a steadfast name in the fast-food industry, its steady and meaningful process is the key in providing sustainable solutions. In turn, not only did they transform the used furniture, but learning spaces as we know it.

– Rappler.com