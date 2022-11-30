Meralco, Robinsons Land make green solutions possible for mall goers

Malls are no longer just a place for needs and entertainment but for energy efficiency and sustainability, too

With the rising prices of fuel and commodities and a law in place to promote sustainable transportation, motorists are becoming keener to make the switch to electric vehicles.

To enable its patrons to use greener modes of transportation, Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) partnered with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to power up the former’s new EV charging stations located at Robinsons Galleria-Ortigas. The charging pod units for e-vehicles and e-bikes were supplied and installed by eSakay, a Meralco subsidiary that provides end-to-end EV transport solutions.

E-CHARGE. Charging stations at Robinsons Galleria-Ortigas, supplied and installed by eSakay, feature a 7.4kW AC charger that can accommodate 4-wheeled electric vehicles that have a Type 2 charging connector. A universal outlet is also available to ensure that even EVs with different types of connectors can utilize the charging stations, using their onboard chargers. Photos courtesy of Meralco

“The concern of our public is on managing energy costs… The future is really electric because in terms of cost it is easier to operate. The comparative prices in terms of petroleum products is cheaper,” said DOE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director Patrick T. Aquino, CESO III.

Meralco and RLC have been working hand in hand to achieve shared goals on sustainability, efficiency, and economic recovery. The power utility have enabled some of the landmark projects of the diversified property developer. Under Meralco Enterprise, RLC enjoys dedicated relationship management, allowing them to enjoy a one-stop shop for all their energy needs.

“We have a team of energy experts, dedicated to the account, to assist large, private entities with power requirements of at least 500kW to meet their demands. The growth of these Enterprise customers aide in business recovery, and we’d like to participate pro-actively in being at the forefront of their concerns”, said Engr. Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo, VP and Head of Enterprise & National Government. “This includes contract right-sizing that allowed the property developer to save as much as P2.1M in energy costs for a 10-month period”, she added.

(In Photo L-R) Robinsons Land Executive Vice President Faraday D. Go, President & CEO of eSakay and Meralco First Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer & Head of Strategic Business Development Office, Raymond B. Ravelo, DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Atty. Mark Steven C. Pastor, Robinsons Land Senior Vice President and General Manager Arlene G. Magtibay, DOE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director Patrick T. Aquino, CESO III, QC LGU Green Transport Division Chief Corazon B. Medes, Meralco Vice President and Head for Enterprise & National Government Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) Chairman Emeritus Ferdi I. Raquelsantos, and EVAP President Edmund A. Araga during the unveiling of EV charging stations at Robinsons Galleria-Ortigas on October 26.

“Our partnership with the Meralco Group allows us to strengthen our commitment and introduce innovations that will have lasting positive impact for all our customers and for the environment,” said Faraday D. Go, RLC Executive Vice President during the launch event.

In addition, Robinsons Magnolia now offers an eBike Charging Station, while Robinsons Tagaytay will provide an AC charging station for both 4-wheeled battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

“Our strategic collaboration with Robinsons Land Corporation highlights and heightens our pledge to provide our clients with top-notch, reliable, and fit-for-purpose electric mobility solutions, from EV to charging infrastructure solutions. This is all geared towards enabling our clients to enhance their operations while advancing their sustainability agenda,” Meralco Chief Sustainability Officer, and eSakay President and CEO, Raymond B. Ravelo said.

TEST DRIVE. The Meralco Bolts trying out the e-scooters and e-bikes at the Robinsons Galleria e-Charge station.



Meralco and RLC have also strengthened their sustainability efforts through renewable energy. Spectrum, a subsidiary of Meralco that provides end-to-end solar solutions, is responsible for completing a 528-kWp solar expansion in Robinsons Palawan and is providing operations and maintenance services for solar installations in several Robinsons malls in the country.

Meralco recently enrolled 10 Robinsons Malls to the Interruptible Load Program. Under such, RLC committed to de-load a total of 31 megawatts (MW) when needed and potentially spare around 124,000 households and small businesses from unplanned power interruptions.

“Our shared goals, which are anchored on protecting the environment and improving our customers’ business has led us to advance green alternatives, while improving the overall customer experience” Engr. Ferdinand O. Geluz, Spectrum President and CEO, and Meralco First Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer said.

In line with its commitment of “Making Life Better,” RLC enables the evolution and future proofing of their malls – which are every Filipino’s quintessential one-stop center for recreation and convenience. – Rappler.com