We will try beating the summer heat at home by making 6 servings of ‘milky-namnam’ halo-halo with just a little over P200 budget or P34 per serving

If you ask me what the best summer snack is, nothing still beats the good ol’ halo-halo. Its sweet, milky, refreshing taste can instantly cool down a scorching hot day.

As a kid, I loved going with my lolo to a nearby store to buy halo-halo and enjoy it on the way home while the shaved ice was still intact. The experience is not just quite the same nowadays if we order halo-halo online. The ice just melts too quickly while in transit.

So, we thought: why not make our very own DIY (do it yourself) fresh milky-namnam halo-halo at home?

We took out our old school ice shaver from the baul, all yellowed but still working like a pro. We then left some bowls of water to freeze as we headed out to the grocery to buy the ingredients.

To make sure that we’ll be able to whip up a shume-chef, milky-namnam halo-halo, we will be following this White Halo-Halo recipe from cookwithcarnation.ph. We do love the traditional halo-halo but we want to start with something simple and budget-friendly for our first attempt at a homemade white halo-halo.

This recipe only requires easy to source ingredients. Some of it you can just find at home and in your pantry or refrigerator: water, sugar, ice, Nestlé Carnation Evap, and Nestlé Carnation Condensada. The rest of the ingredients we found in our neighborhood supermarket: overripe saging na saba, white nata de coco, macapuno, sweet beans, and leche flan.

Based on the amount of ingredients that we had to use to make the six servings of milky-namnam halo-halo, we had only spent a total of P201.35 or around P34 each serving. It’s not bad at all! A small fast food halo-halo costs about P59 per serving.

As for the most important verdict, the taste was simply shume-chef – it has just the right amount of sweetness and over the top milky goodness just the way I like it, thanks to Nestlé Carnation Evap . Each refreshing spoonful of the milky-namnam halo-halo brought us back to our carefree childhood summers.

Now that there’s the easy-open and resealable Nestlé Carnation Evap, we can stock on these milky-namnam halo-halo ingredients and just put them all together whenever our halo-halo cravings strike. Nestlé Carnation Evap also makes it easy on the budget but big on the milky-namnam taste!. For only P20 SRP, a pack is enough to make six servings of shume-chef halo-halo every time because Nestlé Carnation Evap is angat sa milky-namnam with more milk (vs. previous formulation).

Want to try making homemade but shume-chef milky-namnam halo-halo with the family, too? Here’s how:

