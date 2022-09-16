CheckThisOut: Tiny items that can make a big difference in your life

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Recently, a lot of people on the internet have been raving about the miniature trend. It’s the act of collecting and making teeny-tiny objects – from dollhouses, furniture, to kitchen accessories. And it’s not hard to see why. These small items are uber cute with their fun and intricate designs.

Most of these miniature items, however, are used for exhibition and display purposes only. To put a twist on the trend, I tried looking for tiny things that are functional and ideal for everyday use.

From a mini speaker, microphone, hair straightener, to a portable vacuum cleaner, I listed below tiny finds that work just as well as their bigger counterparts. These items won’t take much space inside your home and are easy to carry around!

Don’t be fooled by this mini bluetooth speaker. It may be small in size (as it can fit nicely on the palm of your hand) but it can deliver loud sounds according to the buyers’ reviews. With its Bluetooth function, you can easily pair it with your phone and laptop.

I’ve seen a lot of TikTok creators use this kind of wireless microphone. It has a promising audio quality that can reduce background noises – recommended for people who want to venture into vlogging and voice acting. To turn it on, just plug the receiver into your phone and press the switch key of the microphone.

A personal favorite of mine, this mini hair straightener is a must have for people who are always on the go. Unlike the regular-sized hair straightener, this one is lighter and easier to carry around. You can put it inside your handbag without taking up too much space.

Plus, this portable hair straightener can also be used as a curling iron and comes with a cute transparent case.

Sometimes, you just need to beat one egg in a bowl. And you need a mini whisk for that. You can also use a mini whisk when blending sauces and drinks in small containers. It’s tiny but it gets the job done!

Most power bank devices tend to be heavy which is why most people opt to leave it behind. But this power bank comes in a mini size, making it easier for you to put inside your bag and bring with you anywhere you go. No need to worry about running out of batteries while you’re outside!

This portable vacuum cleaner is small and compact, effective at cleaning dust and removing dirt from your keyboard. It’s lightweight and has an ergonomic design, suitable for quick cleaning!

These items are proof that being small doesn’t always mean they’re less useful. Sometimes, they’re handy, functional, and easy-to-use. – Rappler.com

