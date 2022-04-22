CheckThisOut: Morena-friendly makeup made lokal

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Once upon a time in the Philippine beauty scene, being tisay was all the rage and being kayumanggi or morena was not. We were capital O obsessed with turning our naturally tan skin a shade (or shades!) lighter. It was a rough time for a lot of Filipina girls including myself who couldn’t find anyone to look up to who proudly appreciated and represented the brownness of their skin.

Filipinas have come a long way since those dark days, pun not intended. Modern day morenas have come to love and flaunt their natural complexion with personalities like Nadine Lustre, Kathryn Bernardo, Bianca Gonzales, Gabbi Garcia, and Lovi Poe in the front lines.

Local Philippine makeup brands have also taken a step toward celebrating the morena by offering products that enhance and highlight the natural beauty of the brown skin. Check out some of these local brands and products below.

This bundle of lip and cheek tints feature Happy Skin’s flattering best seller shades in Cinnamon, Fresh Brew, and Skinny Dipping. An icy feeling immediately soothes the lips and keeps them soft and hydrated all day long with their long-lasting formula.

Step out in the sun without worrying about its harmful UV rays with this skin tint from blk Cosmetics. Packed with SPF 30 and set for light to medium coverage, this Universal Skin Tint is the perfect multi-use essential for the morena-on-the-go.

Kayu Beauty is a newcomer to the makeup industry, established just this year in February. Founded by Miss Universe 2021 candidate Ayn Bernos along with TikTok influencers Kai Javier and Rica Salomon, Kayu Beauty was born with morenas in mind. Kayu Kiss in Watcha Pink is the brand’s take on the classic pink lippie. Would you wear Watcha Pink on Wednesdays?

This Women’s Month limited edition multi-use tinted balm is made for that ✨ golden sun kissed glow ✨ or when you just want to add a little bit of shimmer to your day! Use it for your lids, cheeks, lips, and clavicle. Don’t let me stop you there – place it anywhere you’d like!

This beautiful thing of a loose foundation just gets the struggle of the bulk of the population in our beloved humid country – good ol’ oiliness. This loose foundation is formulated with Kaolin clay that absorbs excess oil without overdrying the skin and anti-inflammatory zinc oxide to keep skin redness at bay. Its waterproof 8 hour coverage has literally got you covered with minimal fading and is formulated with the usual Pinoy undertones in mind. I mean, am I sensing a holy grail or what?

The fresh and minimalist aesthetic of Issy & Co might have the casual buyer mistake them for a foreign beauty brand but they are 100% homegrown. From their wide range of products, the Active Concealer boasts over 2,000 pieces sold under its belt from Shopee alone. And rightfully so as this oil-free hydrating concealer is formulated with sodium hyaluronate that helps maintain the skin’s water balance, bentonite clay that aids in sebum control, glycerin that supports skin restoration and hydration, and skin-soothing avocado extract that’s rich in antioxidants. That’s a chock full of goodies packed in such a tiny bottle, you’d definitely want to hoard.

Just in time for the summer and at any time of the year – you go, grow, and ✨ glow ✨, morena girl! –Rappler.com

