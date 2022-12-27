Are we there yet? MPT DriveHub gets you where you need to go

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Metro Pacific Tollways and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

There’s no way to put this kindly; the traffic in and around our metropolitan spaces isn’t getting any better. As much as we can all sigh and shrug (alternatively, cry and shrug) about the many things that contribute to the problem – general infrastructure, the affordability of cars, the exponentially growing population in geographically small cities – there’s only so much we can do. People in tech spaces have actually come up with a myriad of solutions in the past, all of which have worked to an extent.

Then there’s the MPT DriveHub app, set to be your new driving companion. Launched mid-2022 by MPT Mobility (the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation), this new app promises to help you both plan and take your trips – for labor or leisure, depending on where you’re going – with greater ease and efficiency.

For longer drives, you can compute your toll fee ahead of time, reload your RFID balance as much as you need, and even double-check your balance before getting on the road. Anyone who’s been pulled over from the toll lane because they were short a few pesos knows the value of having all these features in one digital space, and with the app, the rest of us will never have to know. And wherever you’re headed, the app’s real-time traffic advisories keep you up-to-date on the routes that can get you to your destination faster.

Sudden flat tire? Not an issue. The app also allows you to call for emergency roadside assistance should the unthinkable come to pass – and doesn’t it always happen when you’re in a hurry?

And while the traffic may still put a damper on some plans, there’s an added bonus for users of the app, both old and new. MPTC is gearing up to give away yuletide and New Year joy to some lucky MPT motorists who use MPT DriveHub. All users have the chance to drive home one of two brand-new MG ZS, or be one of ten lucky recipients of a cash prize of P100,000 with its Download, Drive, and Win! promo.

Joining the promo and earning points are as easy as using the app. Current customers with Easytrip or CCLEX RFID are automatically in the running when they download the app via the App Store or Google Play Store. The app can be used across all MPTC expressways: CCLEX, NLEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, SCTEX, and CAVITEX.

Once they successfully register, all the users have to do to earn more raffle entries to start collecting points. They earn 1 point once they register as an MPT DriveHub user and link their RFID account, which is equivalent to 1 raffle entry. They can earn more points by reloading their Easytrip or CCLEX RFID (1 point for every P200, non-cumulative) or referring a friend with a link (5 points).

New referrals of MPT DriveHub users also earn through the referral link they received (1 point). Each point equals one entry, capping at 24 points per month until the promo period ends on January 31, 2023.

Whether you're headed from Metro Manila to Tagaytay or from one end of CCLEX to another, MPT DriveHub helps you make sure that the journey is just as well-planned as the rest of your itinerary. Download the MPT DriveHub app on Apple Store and Google Play today, or follow MPT DriveHub on Facebook and log on to their website for updates.