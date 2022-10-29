Need influencers for your brand? There’s an app for that now

Singapore-based app Partipost is making it easier and affordable for brands to connect with the right influencers

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Partipost and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Influencers are all over social media. How does a brand find the ones who are right for their product or campaign? Sure, there are people whose jobs are exactly to do that – scour social media for the best ones. But what if you can also get easy access to nano influencers who genuinely use your products, your brand lovers?

It might be difficult to do that on a regular day. But Partipost, a Singapore-based influencer network app is making it easy for you.

What is Partipost?

Partipost is a crowd-marketing platform that connects brands with influencers across all tiers. They currently have a network of over 40,000 influencers in the Philippines. They have collaborated with reputable brands like Mega Tuna, Hong Kong MX, Viu Philippines, DiskarTech by RCBC, and other FMCG companies, run multiple campaigns – one of which with over 600 influencers in just a single campaign.

With the rise of nano influencers, the core focus of Partipost is bridging brands with niche influencers with a few hundred engaged followers including their own friends and family who trust them and the brands and products they vouch for.

This is something that influencer marketing agencies right now are already doing. What makes Partipost different is they have automated the process of matching brands with influencers so it takes less time and money to do so. Brands now only need to launch their campaigns on the Partipost app to engage content creators of all tiers and help them with word-of-mouth advertising.

It’s like LinkedIn but instead of finding potential employees who are in the market, you will find a wide range of influencers that fit your campaign and connect with them in an instant. With Partipost’s strong network of influencers, brands will be able to crowdsource influencers who are genuinely interested in their brand, product, or service – their true brand lovers.

Why use Partipost?

According to a report by Statista, there are already over 84 million social media users in the Philippines in 2022. And it’s only expected to grow in the coming years. Studies also predict that social media will be the biggest influence on shopping for decades to come.

Based on Partipost’s own study, “consumers are turning towards social media not only to research about products and services but also to discover them.” 87% of the respondents spend at least two hours on social media daily, with 46% of them spending more than five hours a day scrolling through their social media platforms. 30% of respondents also said they prefer review types of content.

Using Partipost will not just save you time and allow you to maximize your ROI, but you will also be giving Filipino creators, especially those with a smaller number of followers, the chance to show you what they got.

The survey done by Partipost also shows that nano influencers (46%) have the highest impact on consumers when it comes to buying decisions. It’s because nano influencers’ influence lies in their own circle of family and friends, as compared to celebrities (20.6%), macro influencers (17.7%), and micro influencers (15.7%).

It could sometimes be discouraging for those who dream of entering the content creation space only to be overshadowed by the most prominent social media stars. Social media algorithms aren’t helping these aspiring influencers get their time of day either.

But with Partipost, a student who’s passionate about makeup, a new mom who’s tried and tested different kinds of diapers, a baker who has used the same brand of butter for years, a pet parent who has found the best dog food for her fur babies – will have an equal opportunity to earn from their authentic content, too.

In return, brands get to connect with their own customers, real people who genuinely have good things to say about them, or even help give them ideas for new products. These are the people whose networks are composed of like-minded people who are passionate about the same things and are more willing to be influenced by someone like them.

How to get started with Partipost?

If you’re an aspiring content creator, download and check out their app on Apple Store or Google Play. If you’re a brand who wishes to start using Partipost, check out their website to get a free consultation with their influencer marketing experts. – Rappler.com