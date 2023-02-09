LOOK: Newport World Resorts unveils urban farm as part of sustainable culinary program 

The technology-controlled onsite farm will grow high-value vegetables to be used in its restaurants

As the cries for environment protection grow louder, more and more of the country’s big players are heeding the call. Newport World Resorts is one of those passionately embracing their mission to become a more sustainable business.

In 2020, while in the middle of a pandemic, they launched I Love Earth (ILE), a sustainability program that set concrete sustainability goals for Newport World Resorts’ integrated resort and its international partner hotels. Two years later, they were recognized by EarthCheck, the world’s leading certification, consulting and advisory group for sustainable destinations and tourism, with a Bronze Benchmarked certification.

This year, they’re bringing their ILE efforts into their world-class kitchens with a sustainable culinary program. Sustainable kitchens start with sustainable ingredients that require the least amount of water, land, and carbon footprint.

Last January 26, Newport World Resorts unveiled the latest ILE initiative that will make this possible – an urban farm right within their property. They’ve partnered with BoomGrow, a regional agriculture technology startup to develop the first ILE Urban Farm. Newport World Resorts is now the first destination resort outside of Malaysia to house BoomGrow’s Indoor Precision Farming Machine.

HIGH-VALUE VEGETABLES. Some of the vegetables grown inside this urban farm are arugula and purple pak choi. All photos by Ian Handog

The technology-controlled urban farm is set up in a converted container van with best-in-class hydroponic systems that are supported by artificial intelligence to ensure optimal conditions at all times. It yields high-value vegetables like arugula, romaine lettuce, and – a first-of-its-kind in the Philippines – purple pak choi.

Restaurants within the property led by Marriott Hotel Manila executive chef Meik Brammer have been developing new recipes that will make more use of these vegetables grown in the urban farm. This is in addition to their Healthy, Responsible, and Sustainable Sourcing initiatives that include sustainable seafood offerings and cage-free eggs.

During the launch, attendees were able to try some of these scrumptious urban farm-to-table dishes like flash wok Shanghainese bok choy salad with Swiss chard dumpling and steamed barramundi with purple pak choi in fish consomme, and fresh green shakes, too.

URBAN FARM-TO-TABLE. Healthy green shakes made with freshly-picked vegetables from the ILE urban farm.

The unveiling of the ILE urban farm was graced by Pasay City Mayor Hon. Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano, embassy of Malaysia deputy chief of mission Mr. Mohd Fareed Zakaria, Department of Tourism NCR director Sharlene Zabala-Batin, BoomGrow co-founders Murali Krishnamurthy and Dr. Jay Desan, Newport World Resorts president and CEO Kingson Sian, Marriott International multi-property vice president – The Philippines Bruce Winton, Marriott Hotel Manila executive chef Meik Brammer, some of Newport World Resorts managers, and members of the media.

I LOVE EARTH. Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian and Marriott International Multi-Property Vice President – The Philippines Bruce Winton (center) led the launch of Newport World Resorts’ I Love Earth Urban Farm with (L-R) Marriott Hotel Manila Executive Chef Meik Brammer, Department of Tourism National Capital Region Director Sharlene Zabala-Batin, Pasay City Mayor Hon. Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano, Embassy of Malaysia Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Mohd Fareed Zakaria, and BoomGrow Co-Founders Murali Krishnamurthy and Dr. Jay Desan.



– Rappler.com

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Newport World Resorts and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.