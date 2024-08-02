NEXTASIA announces launch of Florence Lipa real estate development in Batangas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEXTASIA is thrilled to announce the launch of Florence Lipa, a groundbreaking new development situated in Barangay Plaridel, Lipa City, Batangas. This prime location is poised to become a cornerstone of modern living in the region.

Florence Lipa is strategically located just 88 km from Manila, with Plaridel Road running parallel to the Calabarzon Expressway. This provides excellent connectivity to major access roads such as SLEX and Star Tollway, seamlessly complementing the current infrastructure development in Lipa City. This ensures residents have unparalleled access to neighboring cities and transportation centers.

GATEWAY TO HOME. NEXTASIA unveils a digital sketch of the Florence Lipa entrance gate.

“Lipa City is a growing real estate market, and Florence Lipa represents an outstanding opportunity for both investors and homebuyers,” said Dustin Carreon, chief operating officer of NEXTASIA. “This development offers proximity to schools and universities, leisure establishments, dining outlets, hospitals, and commercial centers, creating a unique and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents.”

The Florence Lipa project is a significant undertaking, with a project value of P3.5 billion and, projected duration of 4 years. This initiative is a testament to NEXTASIA’s unwavering commitment to community development, modern design, strategic locations, and smart living solutions.

NEXTASIA is proud to introduce features that underscore its commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability. Florence Lipa is NXT GREEN Certified, equipped with broadband-ready infrastructure, solar-powered street lights, and provisions for EV charging stations.

BULDING TOGETHER. NEXTASIA executives share some snapshots with ALTA Realty owner Raymond Valero.

This exciting project boasts modern architecture that emphasizes functionality and simplicity. With functional layouts and customizable interiors, Florence Lipa caters to diverse resident needs, blending modern living with traditional values. The development will feature a unique lifestyle hub and amenities, including a jogging path, playground, climbing pod, sungka, giant chess, a basketball court with pickleball lines, a multipurpose hall, and most notably, exceptional swimming facilities with both adult and kiddie pools. These swimming pools are designed to offer a refreshing retreat and a vibrant space for social interaction, making them the centerpiece of the community’s recreational offerings.

“I am sure you are all as excited as I am. Florence Lipa by NEXTASIA is not just a development; it is a promise of a better future. We look forward to seeing this project come to life and the vibrant community it will undoubtedly create,” added Carreon. –Rappler.com

